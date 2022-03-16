MUSCAT: Dr Mohammed bin Ali al Muttawa, Under-Secretary for Urban Planning at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, on Tuesday signed 27 usufruct agreements for establishing filling stations as well as commercial and industrial projects in a number of governorates.

The agreements also involved construction of 30 housing units for citizens affected by cyclone Shaheen in North Al Batinah Governorate.

The signing of the agreements was part of the Oman Design and Build Week being held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

These included 12 land usufruct agreements for setting up filling stations in the governorates of Dhofar, Al Dhahirah, Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiyah.

Also signed were 15 usufruct agreements for use of commercial and industrial lands in the governorates of Muscat, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah and Al Wusta, with a space exceeding 71,000 sq metres and a total investment value of RO 3 million.

Within the context of social partnership between the public and the private sector to mitigate the impact of cyclone Shaheen, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning signed an agreement for the construction of 30 residential units for citizens whose houses were damaged during the cyclone in the wilayats of Al Suwaiq and Al Khabourah in North Al Batinah Governorate, with a total cost of RO 2 million. This comes as part of an initiative undertaken by the ministry to construct 328 housing units in compensation for houses affected by the cyclone in North Al Batinah Governorate.

Within the framework of its participation in Oman Design and Build Week, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, on Tuesday launched the 'Urban Planning Hackathon' which aims at the redesigning of public parks in a sustainable and modern manner.

