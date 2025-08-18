The net profits after tax of ALEXBANK reached EGP 7.47 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, reflecting a 47.05% year-on-year (YoY) surge from EGP 5.08 billion.

The bank’s customers’ deposits reached EGP 190.60 billion in H1-25, marking a growth of 13% when compared to 31 December 2024, according to the financial results.

ALEXBANK generated 26% YoY higher total operating income at EGP 12.30 billion in H1-25. Meanwhile, the net interest income rose by 25% to EGP 11.10 billion.

Total assets stood at EGP 239.45 billion at the end of June 2025, signaling a 11.60% increase from 2024.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the lender recorded a 73% year-on-year (YoY) leap in net profit after tax to EGP 3.60 billion.

