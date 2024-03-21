Qatar Chamber Acting General Manager Ali Saeed bu Sherbak Al Mansori on Wednesday met with the General Manager of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Qatar Weichao Wang.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between both sides to facilitate the entry of Qatari companies into the Chinese market and vice versa.

During the meeting, Weichao Wang invited the chamber to participate in the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to take place from November 5th to 10th, 2024, in Shanghai.

Speaking at the meeting, Mansori praised the close relations between Qatar and China especially in economic and commercial fields, noting that China is one of the most important trade partners for Qatar.

He expressed the chamber’s welcome for the invitation, emphasising the expo’s significance for companies looking to expand their exports to China and explore new destinations for their products.

For his part, Weichao Wang reviewed the financial services provided by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Qatar, indicating that the Qatari market is important for the bank. He also said that the bank has formed partnerships with many leading companies in Qatar.

