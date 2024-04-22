Chinese companies building 1,000 schools in Iraq under their landmark oil-for-projects agreement will finish the entire project in November 2024, an official has said.

The contractors have so far completed 150 schools in various parts of Iraq and a total 250 schools will be ready at the end of April, government spokesman Haidar Majeed told the Iraqi News Agency on Sunday.

Iraq signed an agreement with China in 2019 allowing it to supply Chinese contractors with crude oil in exchange for projects they undertake in the Arab country.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.