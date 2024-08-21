KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Monday CEO of State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) and Representative of China in the Middle East and North Africa Ma Chao, and the accompanying delegation at the ministry headquarter.

During the meeting, both sides discussed joint efforts and bilateral work to begin implementing the agreements and memoranda of understanding that were signed during the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the People's Republic of China in September 2023.

They also touched upon the latest developments related to the Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the fields of the electricity and renewable energy, as specialized Chinese companies will implement a number of energy projects according to the latest technical standards and specifications.

