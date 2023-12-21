ASTANA, 21st December 2023 (WAM) -- Abai region of Kazakhstan started building a new 272 km-long railway line en route Bakhty-Ayagoz, a railway line leading to the future third railway checkpoint on the Chinese border, Kazinform News Agency reported.

The project is called to raise the country’s transit and transport potential. The third checkpoint on the border with China, Bakhty-Chuguchak, will open as part of the constriction.

The Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line will help increase transit capacity between Kazakhstan and China from 28 to 48 million tons, unload the southern checkpoints, and attract additional transit volumes. The double-track railway will be commissioned in 2027.

The large project is developed with the participation of a private investor on the principles of private-public partnership. Eleven railway stations, 47 bridges, 23 railway through bridges and eight highway over-crossing, five pedestrian bridges will be built during the railroad construction.