Egypt - A high-level delegation from the Zhejiang Federation of Industry and Commerce (ZFIC), led by Vice President Jin Min Xiang, visited the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) on Tuesday to explore investment opportunities in Egypt’s strategic logistics hub.

The delegation, comprising government officials and representatives from leading Zhejiang-based companies in construction, logistics services, metal industries, investment, and financial services, met with SCZONE Chairperson Walid Gamal El-Din and other senior officials.

During the meeting, Gamal El-Din delivered a presentation outlining the SCZONE’s strengths and competitive advantages. The zone integrates six ports on the Mediterranean and Red Seas with four industrial zones equipped with world-class infrastructure—positioning it as a leading global logistics hub. He noted that the SCZONE’s strategy now targets 21 industrial, service, and logistics sectors for localisation.

He also highlighted the zone’s access to global markets through free trade and international agreements, which enhance its attractiveness to foreign investors.

Gamal El-Din reaffirmed his commitment to attracting more investments, particularly from China, building on last month’s promotional tour to the country. That visit resulted in six signed projects in the textiles and ready-made garments sector, with further announcements expected soon.

