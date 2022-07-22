Officials from Iraq’s transport ministry and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) discussed participation by the Chinese company in railway projects in Iraq, the ministry spokesperson said.

Hussein Jalil Al-Khafajia told Zawya Projects that Talib Al-Husseini, Director General of the General Company for Iraqi Railways (GCIR) and the CRBC delegation met in Baghdad to review the railway projects being planned by the government.

He said the projects would be implemented via the investment route after approvals from the higher authorities, adding that Iraq’s transport minister Nasser Hussein Bandar Al-Shibli is pushing for attracting reputed international contractors to implement railway projects in the country within the framework of Iraqi investment law.

He added CRBC officials expressed in studying some of the railway projects with both parties agreeing to have follow-up meetings in the coming months.

Earlier, Zawya Projects had reported that GCIR and China’s NORINCO had discussed techno-economic feasibility study for the Najaf-Karbala railway line.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)