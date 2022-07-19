China-headquartered construction company Norinco and Iraq’s transport ministry discussed scope for investments by the Chinese company in railway projects in Iraq.

Ministry of Transport spokesperson Hussein Jalil Al-Khafajia told Zawya Projects that Talib Al-Husseini, Director General of the General Company for Iraqi Railways (GCIR) met with the Norinco delegation in Baghdad to discuss investments in current and future railway projects.

Al-Khafajia said a feasibility study prepared by the Chinese company for Najaf-Karabala railway line was discussed during the meeting, adding that in line with Minister of Transport Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli’s directive to partner with international companies to develop Iraq’s railway infrastructure, GCIR and Norinco signed a joint minute to organise additional meetings to finalise the technical and economic feasibility study for the project.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

