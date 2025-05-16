Riyadh - Dallah Healthcare Company reported 30.39% higher net profits at SAR 155.56 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 119.30 million in Q1-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.59 as of 31 March 2025, marking a 30% hike from SAR 1.22 in Q1-24, as per the financial results.

Furthermore, the revenues rose by 6.20% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 832.75 million in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from SAR 784.06 million.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits in Q1-25 soared by 36.57% from SAR 113.90 million in Q4-24, while the revenues increased by 2.96% from SAR 808.76 million.

At the end of December 2024, Dallah Healthcare generated an annual rise in net profits to SAR 471.20 million from SAR 360.12 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

