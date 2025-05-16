Riyadh - The net profits of Saudi Chemical Company hit SAR 82.33 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, reflecting an annual decrease of 9.97% from SAR 91.45 million.

The revenues stood at SAR 1.643 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2025, down 0.07% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.644 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 0.10 in Q1-25 from SAR 0.11 in the same period a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q1-25 jumped by 58.54% from SAR 51.93 million in Q4-24, while the revenues retreated by 6.69% from SAR 1.76 billion.

As of 31 December 2024, the net profits of Saudi Chemical hiked by 59.21% YoY to SAR 291.20 million from SAR 182.90 million.

