Jakarta (ANTARA) - Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi is upbeat that China would become a partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in realizing and maintaining an open and inclusive regional architecture in the Indo-Pacific.



"Only then can we achieve win-win cooperation for the sake of peace, stability, and shared prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Minister Marsudi remarked during the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with China in Jakarta on Thursday.



Marsudi stated that China has been ASEAN's key partner in preserving peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific for over three decades.



Economically, China is ASEAN's largest trading partner, and vice versa, with their trade reaching US$975 billion. China is also the fourth-largest source of foreign direct investment in the ASEAN, with a value of US$13.8 billion in 2021.



"Our partnership is increasingly important amid growing challenges," Minister Marsudi noted.



This year, the ASEAN and China have reached important milestones in their relations, as both parties have completed the Guidelines to Accelerate Effective and Substantive COC Negotiations and also the second reading of the single draft COC negotiation.



In addition, the ASEAN and China are commemorating the 20th anniversary of the latter's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) this year.



"These achievements must continue to build positive momentum to strengthen a partnership that advances the paradigm of inclusivity and openness, respects international law, including UNCLOS 1982, and promotes habits of dialogue and collaboration," she affirmed.



Nevertheless, Marsudi also emphasized the need to invest greater efforts to further strengthen the well-fostered partnership.



To that end, the minister requested China's continued support for the concrete implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), including the plan to hold the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) in September.



"Let us solidify and further strengthen our cooperation to establish a mutually beneficial partnership that brings benefits to our region and beyond," Marsudi pointed out.





Copyright © 2022 ANTARA NEWS Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).