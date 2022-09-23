Arab Finance: Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait announced that the government is exploring financing options including soft loans from China and Japan, Bloomberg reported on September 22nd.

Moreover, Maait added that Egypt seeks to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within a month or two.

On September 15th, Alarabiya.net reported that Standard Chartered plc forecast that Egypt would receive a loan worth $6 billion from the IMF prior to the end of September.