A Chinese company has won a contract to build a cement plant in Iraq at a cost of around $200 million, the local press reported on Monday.

The China Sinoma International Engineering will construct the facility for “Sama Sawa” group in the Southern Muthanna Governorate, Hathalyoum News and other Iraqi publications said, citing a company statement in Iraq.

The plant will have a production capacity of 2 million tonnes per year and will be completed within 18-20 months, the statement said.

“This is a major project which will open up more investment opportunities for the Chinese company in Iraq,” it said, adding that the plant will be operated in 2025.

The report said Iraq, OPEC’s second largest oil exporter, has 22 cement factories with a combined designed output capacity of nearly 30 million tonnes per year.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)