BEIJING, 28th September, 2024 (WAM) – The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached 4.18 trillion yuan in August this year, marking an increase of 4 percent year-on-year, official data showed.

In U.S. dollar terms, the country's exports of goods and services amounted to 322.4 billion U.S. dollars, while imports totaled US$ 263.5 billion, recording a surplus of US$ 58.9 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

According to the official data, carried by Xinhua, the export value of goods reached nearly 2.07 trillion yuan while the import value of goods totaled about 1.5 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 572.4 billion yuan.

The value of exported services amounted to 230.8 billion yuan and the value of imported services stood at 383 billion yuan, producing a deficit of 152.2 billion yuan.



