Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met with a delegation from China’s Mindray, a leading global manufacturer of medical equipment, to discuss strengthening cooperation in localising medical device manufacturing—particularly smart imaging technologies—and expanding the deployment of smart hospitals across Egypt, the Ministry of Health said.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said both sides praised the strength of Egypt–China cooperation in the healthcare sector, highlighting the advanced technological capabilities and skilled human resources available in both countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed progress made in previous areas of cooperation and explored opportunities to expand the use of artificial intelligence in radiology, establish smart intensive care units, and develop joint training platforms and specialised workshops aimed at upgrading the skills of medical teams in line with the latest technological advances.

Discussions also covered cooperation on public health initiatives and the development of smart healthcare solutions as part of Egypt’s broader digital transformation agenda in the health sector, the statement said.

Abdel Ghaffar affirmed the ministry’s readiness to provide all necessary support to advance the modernisation of Egypt’s healthcare system and accelerate the adoption of advanced medical technologies.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Health, along with Mindray executives responsible for international markets, Africa, and the Middle East.

