Arab Finance: China-based XinFeng Steel plans to invest $10 billion in Egypt to establish an integrated industrial complex to produce automotive panels and wide industrial steel panels, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir highlighted.

Spanning an area of 10 million square meters, the project will have an annual production capacity of around 10 million tons.

The project is considered one of the largest anticipated industrial investments in the steel sector. It will create 15,000 direct jobs and more than 85,000 indirect jobs while transferring advanced technology, enhancing the skills of Egyptian personnel, and deepening industrial value chains.

This integrated industrial complex includes lines of hot rolling mills with widths of 1,780 millimeters and 2,250 millimeters for the production of carbon steel, low-alloy high-strength steel, automotive steel, pipe steel, container plates, and engineering steel.

It also features medium-gauge plate lines with a width of 3500 millimeters for the construction of shipbuilding plates, bridge plates, pressure vessels and boilers, formwork plates, and heavy structural plates. This is besides seamless pipes for the oil and gas sector, pipelines, cylinders, and construction.

The project further includes advanced cold rolling and tempering units for the production of galvanized sheets, cold-rolled materials, automotive and household appliance plates, as well as deep processing lines and solar power plant structures.

El-Wazir noted that the project aligns with the ministry’s strategy to localize the automotive components industry by utilizing Egypt's iron ore resources.

He indicated that the government aims to reduce the import bill and create a robust industrial base capable of meeting the market needs while exporting into foreign markets.

Therefore, he emphasized the government's commitment to providing all necessary support for the project and ensuring access to essential facilities in the energy, water, and logistics sectors.