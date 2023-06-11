RIYADH, June 11 (KUNA) -- The 10th edition of the Arab-China Business Conference and the eighth investment seminar will kick off in Riyadh Sunday, with the participation of 23 countries, including Kuwait.

The two-day conference titled "Cooperation for Prosperity" is the largest Arab-China gathering for business and investment with participation of more than 2,000 participants of government representatives, CEOs, investors and entrepreneurs.

It comes under the auspices of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and scheduled to discuss many topics, including investment and financing through the Belt and Road Initiative, the role of mega projects in reimagining future cities, innovative ways to produce clean energy, renewable energy, and reduce carbon emissions.

The conference also deals with the role of tourism and entertainment in diversifying the economy, food security and agriculture as a key to unlock development capabilities.

Trade exchange between the Arab countries and China reached about 1.6 trillion Saudi Riyals in 2022, at growth of 31 percent compared to 2021.

