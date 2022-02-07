Doha, Qatar: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Qatar’s largest wellness resort, and the world’s first to blend Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) and holistic wellness, reiterates its commitment to sustainability and preserving the natural ecosystem in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 in the social and environmental development pillar.

Every 28th of January, the World Day for Reduction of CO2 Emissions is commemorated to highlight the need to enforce sustainable laws and practices across the globe to help reduce the gases that cause greenhouse effect and its impact on global warming. This year, Zulal Wellness Resort highlights the numerous initiatives taken as part as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability in commemoration of this important day.

“Zulal Wellness Resort adopts several measures and technologies to reduce the resort’s environmental impact because we believe that personal wellbeing goes hand-in-hand with that of the environment,” Mr. Daniele Vastolo, General Manager at Zulal Wellness Resort said.

The resort strives to minimize its carbon footprint through reducing its energy and water consumption, using renewable energy sources, and recycling. It also focuses on the conservation of local flora and fauna through its practices and educational programs.

Electricity generation leaves a heavy carbon footprint, therefore a reduction in energy consumption is key to the reduction of CO2 emissions. Zulal Wellness Resort monitors their electrical consumption on a daily basis. The resort is designed according to green building standards that ensure energy and water efficiency, CO2 emissions reduction, indoor air quality standards, and stewardship over the use and impact of natural resources. The resort uses sensor activated LED lamps throughout their premises to limit unnecessary power consumption and the air-conditioning systems in guest rooms automatically turn off in the absence of guests.

Water is a driving force of nature and Zulal Wellness Resort is committed to put water preservation at the heart of its efforts. As such, the resort has installed a Sewage Treatment Plant to recycle the sewage and transform it to grey water suitable for landscape needs. The resort has also installed Water Aerator Systems throughout. As a result of all these efforts, the resort reduced its overall water consumption by 30%. Water is also sourced and managed responsibly throughout the resort. Lagoons collect water from borewells where the water is then treated with ozone generators which disinfect it using UV lamps. The overflow or discharge of the clean water goes back to the sea through a stream.

Zulal Wellness is also committed to minimizing waste and recycles resources where possible, with organic waste being used as animal feed and composting. Throughout its operations, Zulal Wellness Resort also uses recycled wood material and rejects plastic in favor of biodegradable products. For example, all rooms key cards are made with bamboo through sustainable practices.

To keep its beaches clean and safe for the natural fauna and flora, Zulal Wellness Resort uses BeBOT, an innovative robot beach cleaner. The BeBOT is a solar-powered beach cleaning robot that not only helps protect the environment, but it does so without polluting it. It uses batteries and solar panels, and therefore emits no greenhouse gases. As it prowls the beach silently, it sorts out plastic and other garbage, leaving a clean strip of sand along its path.

By inspiring the community with positive and sustainable lifestyle changes, the resort aims to instill positive lifestyle habits where future generations can thrive.

In collaboration with Chiva-Som, Zulal Wellness Resort is Msheireb Properties’ latest sustainable development initiative and the first of its kind Wellness Resort in the Middle East region, in Qatar.

-Ends-

ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT

Zulal Wellness Resort is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Set to be Qatar’s largest wellness destination, and the Middle East’s first wellbeing resort, Zulal is expected to bring the world’s attention to Qatar and the region. The resort offers guests unique services and treatments, which are based upon Islamic wellness principles and which use ingredients indigenous to the region. Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a luxurious experience, offering the highest international standards that are inclusive of local family values. Zulal, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water’, offers two exclusive venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon traditional Arabic and Islamic wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity Wellness Resort, and . the Zulal Discovery Wellness Resort enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that help them learn more about adopting a healthy lifestyle.

ABOUT CHIVA-SOM INTERNATIONAL HEALTH RESORTS

Since 1995, the award-winning Chiva-Som has been a pioneer in transformative wellness practices to global acclaim. Its commitment to an innovative, holistic approach which expertly balances mind, body and spirit, continues to this day with its flagship resort in Hua Hin, Thailand and the latest addition to the Chiva-Som family - Zulal Wellness Resort in Khasooma, Qatar.

Optimal, bespoke wellness lies at the heart of each Chiva-Som experience. With its unique synergy of indigenous traditions and evidence-based wellness, Chiva-Som partners with guests on highly personalised wellness journeys focused on complete lifestyle transformation.

Chiva-Som’s genuine approach to wellness extends to the wider community, with educational opportunities and global sustainability initiatives at the core of everything the brand does.

ABOUT MSHEIREB PROPERTIES

A national real estate development company and a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation established as a commercial venture to support the foundation in achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030. The company aims to enrich people’s lives and improve the overall quality of how they live, work and thrive by creating modern, innovative, and authentic developments.

Msheireb Properties partnered with industry leaders and experts in order to align the architectural lessons of the past with the latest in eco-friendly technologies, in order to employ a new approach to urban planning; one that combines traditional methods and modern technology to preserve the environment as well as the cultural identity of Qatar.

An emerging leader in sustainable development, Msheireb Properties’ new language is used to create buildings of a shared DNA, reviving local heritage and culture through a unified architectural idiom. Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is developing a blueprint for sustainable urban regeneration.

Msheireb Properties received ISO certification from the British Standards Institution for quality (ISO 9001:2015), environmental performance (ISO 14001:2015), occupational health and safety (BS OHSAS 18001:2007), and Risk Management Standard (ISO 31000:2009).

Media Contact: For further information, please contact: Danica Dsouza, Director of Marketing and Communication, Zulal Wellness resort at danica.dsouza@zulal.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022