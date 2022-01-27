Zain Cloud, the cloud computing service provided by Zain KSA achieved Class (C) classification from the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC). This is the highest “Service Provider Registration Class” rating awarded by CITC to cloud computing service providers. This endorsement confirms that Zain Cloud has implemented all of the necessary cybersecurity controls for cloud computing, and thereby provides a secure cyberspace for Zain Cloud subscribers, supported by world-class cybersecurity risk management in line with global best practices and local cybersecurity requirements.

Commenting on this classification, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Zain KSA Eng. Saad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Sadhan stated: “We are proud to achieve this classification from the Communications and Information Technology Commission, the regulator of this vital sector, because it reflects two important pillars. Firstly, it demonstrates that Zain KSA’s strategy is fully aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and supports all related goals, not only in the fulfillment of the Kingdom’s digital transformation, but also through ensuring security and reliability, and preserving the privacy of customers and their data. Secondly, it echoes our commitment to our plans to become a leading provider of telecommunications and Internet services through delivering future-proof digital solutions and services, enabling our customers to be ready for the next phase of their business’ growth and prosperity.”

"Zain Cloud" is distinguished as a public cloud provider locally based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is secure, easy to use and completely, and compatible with the Kingdom’s data protection requirements. Customers, whether in the government or private sector, can benefit from robust cloud infrastructure services and their outstanding speed, as well as a wide range of programs in the "Zain Cloud Market place” to manage their businesses and take appropriate strategic steps in an interactive and digital way without human intervention.

Notably, "Zain Cloud" has recently passed all the ISO quality checks necessary to obtain the highest rating in the field of security and safety of customer data, and received a number of certificates in this area, including: ISO9001, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, and CSA-L2. This is part of the company’s implementation of the necessary measures to protect customers’ personal information and data from cyberthreats at various levels: Public, Confidential, Secret, and Top Secret Data.

