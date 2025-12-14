Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched two new e-learning modules for its Experience Abu Dhabi Experts Platform. The Official Abu Dhabi Pass and Ramadan in Abu Dhabi online modules are designed to equip travel trade industry professionals with the insights and tools they need to deliver exceptional travel planning and guest experiences and further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading year-round destination.

The e-learning platform provides travel trade industry professionals with an extensive range of destination-related information about the emirate and has become one of DCT Abu Dhabi’s most successful trade engagement initiatives. The new Abu Dhabi Pass and Ramadan content has a strong focus on destination insights that ensure agents have the necessary understanding they need to promote the region and what it has to offer.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “These new modules reflect how the Experience Abu Dhabi Experts Platform continues to evolve and how we prioritise providing our partners with practical, hands-on tools that make a real difference to how they sell the destination. Whether it’s helping them package the emirate’s leading attractions through the Abu Dhabi Pass or giving them the cultural insight to guide visitors respectfully during the holy month, this expansion ensures the knowledge they gain translates directly into stronger product design, more memorable experiences, and greater visitor satisfaction.”

Issued by DCT Abu Dhabi’s official digital pass for Abu Dhabi offers guests savings of up to 50% across more than 70 of Abu Dhabi’s top attractions, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi. The module provides an overview of the pass and its benefits, including complimentary tourist shuttle access, free tourist SIM cards with eSIM options, and exclusive wholesale pricing available to registered travel professionals through a dedicated B2B portal. The course enables agents to better understand how the pass enhances itinerary planning, streamlines the visitor experience, and increases value for their client.

The Ramadan in Abu Dhabi module introduces travel professionals to one of the most significant and inspiring times of the year in the emirate. This new module explores the cultural and spiritual dimensions of Ramadan, the traditions that shape local life during the holy month, and the wide range of authentic experiences that visitors can enjoy, from Iftar and Suhoor gatherings to guided tours of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and evening souk experiences. Through this module, can recommend Abu Dhabi with cultural sensitivity and confidence and deliver accurate and respectful guidance to visitors, helping them to experience the emirate in a meaningful way during Ramadan.

The new modules reinforce DCT Abu Dhabi’s investment in global training and trade collaboration. By expanding the Experience Abu Dhabi Experts Platform’s content to reflect Abu Dhabi’s evolving tourism landscape, the department continues to strengthen its partnerships with the travel industry and provide agents with the tools they need to promote the emirate as a destination defined by culture, innovation and hospitality.

The programme is available in multiple languages across markets including the United Kingdom, India, China, the USA, Australia, France, Italy, Germany and the GCC, and plays a central role in DCT Abu Dhabi’s strategy to educate, inspire and empower the global travel trade community. By offering structured learning modules in a digital format, the Experience Abu Dhabi Experts Platform ensures agents have the knowledge and confidence to create compelling itineraries that reflect Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a world-class, year-round destination.

About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae