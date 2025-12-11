H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, chaired the fourth Board meeting of 2025 to discuss and approve the work plans and projects for 2026, as well as the roadmap for international participation aimed at promoting investment opportunities and opening new markets for the emirate’s products.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of the Board, along with the Board members, at the headquarters of Ajman Chamber.

At the outset of the meeting, H.E. Al Muwaiji welcomed the attendees and extended his highest congratulations and blessings to the UAE leadership and to citizens and residents on the occasion of the 54th Union Day (Eid Al Etihad). He stated: “Union Day is a national occasion that embodies the journey and renaissance of a nation with global achievements and imprints across various fields. The Union stands as a testament to the vision and efforts of a leadership that has firmly established the UAE’s position at the forefront of world nations, and to the dedication of citizens who devote their full energies to the progress and prosperity of the homeland. It is a moment to remember our founding fathers, to express our loyalty and pride in our wise leadership, and to renew our commitment to working in the spirit of the Union to achieve greater growth and prosperity for our UAE.”

H.E. Al Muwaiji directed that distinctive initiatives and activities be implemented to support the economic empowerment of families in line with the objectives of the “Year of the Family” and in accordance with the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, in cooperation with the national task force responsible for the agenda. He emphasized the importance of strengthening programs that promote family stability and expanding family participation across various pathways of economic development.

The meeting reviewed the projects and initiatives of Ajman Chamber for 2026–2027 and their alignment with Ajman Chamber’s institutional strategic objectives, in a way that enhances its role in supporting the emirate’s economic competitiveness and boosting its investment attractiveness, while remaining consistent with the directions and principles of Ajman Vision 2030.

H.E. Al Muwaiji affirmed that Ajman Chamber is committed to updating and implementing innovative projects designed to provide advanced services that meet the expectations of the business community in the emirate. He explained that the list of projects and initiatives responds to the needs and evolving dynamics of the economic landscape and investment opportunities in Ajman, and that these projects rely on leveraging modern technologies and artificial-intelligence enablers.

Attendees were briefed on the progress of preparations for organizing the 13th edition of the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX), which will witness wide local and international participation. The event reinforces its role as a global platform connecting higher-education institutions with students, experts, and academic specialists, while further contributing to raising awareness of key academic disciplines linked to labor-market needs and developments in the field of artificial intelligence.

The meeting also discussed a presentation on the “Report of the Sub-Committee of the UAE Franchise Association in Ajman” and its efforts to expand partnerships with local and international entities concerned with franchise rights. The report highlighted the Sub-Committee’s participation in specialized events and exhibitions, in addition to its organization of courses and workshops aimed at raising business owners’ awareness of the importance of franchising as a tool for expansion or for attracting new ventures.

The meeting further reviewed the outcomes of the committees formed by the Board of Directors. It also approved the Human Resources System and its implementing regulations, and presented Ajman Chamber’s financial-center report, the outcomes of the Human Resources and Finance Committee, and the draft budget for 2026.