Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced a strategic collaboration with Primavera Capital (Primavera), a leading global investment management firm, to drive increased cross-border capital flows, deepen investor partnerships and expand the footprint of global companies in Abu Dhabi.

Announced at Abu Dhabi Finance Week, the engagement advances ADIO’s commitment to forging high-impact relationships that strengthen the Fintech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Investments (FIDA) cluster, a strategic platform focused on building the financial infrastructure, global partnerships and regulatory connectivity needed to position Abu Dhabi as a global centre for capital deployment, innovation and long-term economic value creation.

Primavera Capital was established in 2010 and has a strong track record across private equity, venture capital, credit and strategic investments. Primavera manages capital on behalf of global institutions and sovereign wealth funds and is focused on delivering long-term value creation by supporting companies at different stages of growth. Its association with ADIO represents a mutual ambition to unlock investment pathways between Asia, the world and the Middle East, anchored in long-term value creation.

The collaboration will see Primavera and its ecosystem establish and expand their presence in Abu Dhabi, leveraging the emirate’s capital markets, sector clusters and international connectivity to accelerate their global investment activities. Both organisations will work together to build deeper partnerships between Primavera and Abu Dhabi-based investors, expanding financial product offerings such as private equity, venture capital, credit and co-investment platforms targeting both local and international markets.

Primavera’s ecosystem of portfolio companies, start-ups and innovation partners will be supported to enter and scale within Abu Dhabi. These include high-growth technology, healthcare, sustainability and lifestyle firms that align with the emirate’s diversification strategy. The organisations will also work with universities, research institutions and innovation hubs to promote technological advancement and foster talent development in strategic sectors. Additionally, the partnership will leverage Primavera's strong presence in Asia and global markets to enhance Abu Dhabi's position as an international gateway for investment and cross-border connectivity.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said: “This partnership with Primavera exemplifies Abu Dhabi’s ambition to be at the forefront of global capital flows. By collaborating with one of the world's most respected investment management firms, we are unlocking access to an unparalleled global network of companies, entrepreneurs and investors while accelerating the emirate’s economic transformation and positioning Abu Dhabi as a launchpad for future-defining industries.”

Philip Hu, Founding Member & Managing Director of Primavera Capital, said: “Abu Dhabi is emerging as one of the world’s most exciting investment centres. Our collaboration with ADIO reflects a shared commitment to long-term value creation and economic impact. Through this partnership, we look forward to connecting Primavera’s portfolio companies and global ecosystem with one of the world’s most dynamic and forward-looking economies.”

Both partners will support Abu Dhabi’s financial and commercial infrastructure by enhancing capital market offerings, exploring shared investment platforms and broadening the investor base across priority sectors. It complements ADIO’s ongoing work to attract leading financial institutions, strengthen Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem and scale globally relevant companies from the emirate.

Primavera’s collaboration with ADIO underscores a shared belief in the value of long-term capital, strategic alignment and market relevance, placing Abu Dhabi at the centre of the next generation of global growth.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

For more information, please contact:

ADIO@edelman.com

About Primavera Capital:

Primavera Capital is an Asia Pacific-based global investment firm with offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Palo Alto, Singapore, and Berlin. Primavera manages capital for prominent financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, corporations and family offices around the world. Primavera Capital has invested in more than 100 high-growth and leading companies in sectors including consumer retail, digital technology, carbon neutrality, advanced manufacturing, medical and healthcare, corporate services, financial services, etc.

For more information, visit: https://www.primavera-capital.com/