Abu Dhabi, UAE – His Excellency HE Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, led a high-level delegation to the Republic of Senegal, where he met with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister HE Ousmane Sonko, conveying the best wishes of the leadership of the UAE and wishing the Senegalese people prosperity and progress. During his visit, HE Al Zeyoudi also engaged with various government ministries to discuss collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing bilateral relations. The discussions focused on exploring avenues to drive trade and investment between the two countries across key priority sectors, including renewable energy, infrastructure, and food security.

Accompanied by the Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Senegal, Saeed Hamdan Alnaqbi, HE Al Zeyoudi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing economic partnerships and fostering private sector collaboration with Senegal and other rapidly growing economies across Africa. In separate meetings with key ministers, including HE Cheikh Diba, Minister of Finance and Budget; HE Sergine Mbaye, Secretary General of the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene; HE Alioune Sall, Minister for Communication, Telecommunication and Digital Economy; HE. Serigne Guèye Diop, Minister for Industry and Trade; HE Dethie Fall, Minister of Infrastructure; and HE Mabouba Diagne, Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock , HE Al Zeyoudi discussed further avenues for cooperation and investment.

During the visit, a total of 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed covering a range of sectors, including energy, logistics, mining, industrial development, digital technologies, construction, and healthcare.

The UAE and Senegal share a strong economic partnership, with non-oil trade reaching USD$933 million in the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a 21.1% increase year-on-year. With many possibilities still to be explored, this ongoing growth highlights the potential for further economic engagement and investment between the two nations.

HE Al Zeyoudi said: “The UAE is dedicated to expanding its relations with Senegal and the broader African continent. By strengthening our partnerships, we can drive sustainable economic growth and unlock new possibilities for both our nations.”

The discussions focused on deepening economic cooperation and identifying additional prospects for increasing private sector collaboration, in alignment with the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) program and its objectives of expanding trade and investment flows with high-growth economies around the world, including in Africa.

The UAE remains committed to expanding relations with Africa, a continent rich in potential for economic growth. In 2024, the UAE’s non-oil trade with African countries was USD$112 billion, a growth of 34% compared to 2023. The UAE is also the continent’s largest source of new FDI, with over USD$110 billion invested across the continent between 2019 and 2024. Through ongoing partnerships and collaborative efforts, the UAE aims to support sustainable development initiatives that will accelerate mutually beneficial economic growth.