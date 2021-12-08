Jeff Lennon, Vice President Strategic Sales and Global Partnerships at Vision-Box will be participating at the summit

Las Vegas: Vision-Box, a world leader in seamless travel, automated border control, and electronic identity management solutions, will be participating at the Future Travel Experience (FTE) Global being held at ARIA Resort in Las Vegas, between the 7th and 9th of December.

At FTE, Jeff Lennon, the Vice President Strategic Sales and Global Partnerships at Vision-Box will be speaking at Session 8: Working Session - The Self-Service Evolution Summit on the 9th of December at 16.30 PST, discussing the opportunities for biometric and contactless travel kiosks. The session will focus on the next chapter of self-service technology, enabling seamless and paperless journeys, from check-in to boarding.

Participants will also hear the latest about the current state of the travel sector in reference to the Omicron variant, the opportunities for the industry to address the crisis with automated self-service biometric touchless technologies, and the future of travel.

Jeff Lennon will be joined on the session by Dave Wilson, Airport Innovation Director, Port of Seattle, Caroline Tomlinson, Day of Travel Experience Manager, Alaska Airlines, Ilya Gutlin, Chief Commercial Officer, Elenium Automation, Mike Byrom, Vice President Airport Services, Spirit Airlines, Gary McDonald, President, North America, Materna IPS USA Corp. and Steven Tate, CTO, Blndspt.com & Elevation Software.

Vision-Box will also be exhibiting at the FTE, demonstrating its state-of-the-art Orchestra™ Identity & Traveller Flow Management Platform. Orchestra™ is a powerful end-to-end seamless travel management platform that services all actors as a hub of multi-source data streams, connecting traveller and aviation stakeholders, biometric-enabled smart interaction devices and processes, mapping a complex data infrastructure into a passenger-centric experience.

Speaking about Vision-Box’s participation at the Future Travel Experience, Jeff Lennon said: “We are delighted to be coming back to Las Vegas in person to participate at FTE Global, at this crucial juncture for the travel industry. The impact of the coronavirus has made it clear that the old systems of travel cannot be the norm anymore – we need to move the industry to a fully traveller-centric ecosystem that can once again install a sense of trust, safety and security, especially when it comes to handling large numbers of people. Contactless biometric based technologies are the future now, and many of our airport and airline customers have already realised the benefits of implementing these solutions at scale.

At FTE Global, I am looking forward to unveiling our latest innovations, showcase our home-to-airport joint solution with partner Airside, joining the global leaders from the travel industry with our North America team, and together enable the opportunities of seamless travel technologies.”

With 2021 ending, Vision-Box’s participation at Future Travel Experience Global comes at an important moment for the industry – as it navigates the challenge of covid-19 and charts a recovery for 2022. To help airports, airlines, and border forces safely operate during covid-19 and beyond, Vision-Box has been implementing seamless and automated biometric control solutions for clients including Vinci Airports, New York JFK Terminal One, AirAsia, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Emirates Airline, amongst others.

About Vision-Box

Vision-Box is a multinational company with a presence on 5 continents and over 7,000 digital identity solutions used by more than 1 billion citizens. The company is a world leader in biometrics seamless travel, automated border management and electronic identity management solutions. Vision-Box's technology is present in more than 100 airports worldwide. Responsible for the most relevant advances in the use of biometrics, Vision-Box solutions streamline the passenger experience throughout their journey and improve the efficiency of public services to ensure safety, security, and performance. Based in Portugal, the company has 12 offices around the world in countries that include United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Australia, USA, and India. For further information visit: www.vision-box.com

