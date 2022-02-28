Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology is officially established by an Emiri Decision No13 of 2022 issued by His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The official announcement took place during a press conference that was held at the University in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada, Chairman of University of Doha for Science and Technology Board of Trustees and Former Minister of Energy and Industry and Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, UDST President. University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is the first National Applied University in the country.

The University boasts 20 years of applied education experience as a College previously in Qatar, with world-renowned faculty and state-of-the-art facilities. Students enrolled in UDST will have the chance to experience applied learning in technology-rich classrooms, workshops, laboratories, and simulated environments. All curriculums are aligned to the labour market and the requirements of an ever-evolving economy. The University offers more than 50 Applied Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree programs in addition to diplomas that fall under 4 main streams: Engineering Technology and Industrial Trades, Business Management, Computing and Information Technology and Health Sciences. 4 programs are completely new in Qatar: Bachelor of Applied Business Administration in Banking and Financial Technology, Bachelor of Applied Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Bachelor of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy, Bachelor of Applied Science in Medical Radiography.

The list of programs is as follows:

Master of Applied Science in Human Resource Management (M.A.Sc. HRM)

Bachelor of Applied Business Administration in Applied Accounting (B.A.BA A Acct)

Bachelor of Applied Business Administration in Banking and Financial Technology (B.A.BA BK FinTech)

Bachelor of Applied Business Administration in Digital Marketing (B.A.BA DM)

Bachelor of Applied Business Administration in Human Resources Management (B.A.BA HRM)

Bachelor of Applied Business Administration in Healthcare Management (B.A.BA HM)

Bachelor of Applied Science in Data and Cyber Security (B.A.Sc. DCS)

Bachelor of Applied Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (B.A.Sc. DSAI)

Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Systems (B.A.Sc. IS)

Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology (B.A.Sc. IT)

Bachelor of Science in Applied Chemical and Processing Engineering (B.Sc. A. CPE)

Bachelor of Science in Applied Telecommunications and Network Engineering (B.Sc. A. TNE)

Bachelor of Science in Applied Maintenance Engineering Technology (B.Sc. A. MET)

Master of Applied Science in Critical Care Paramedicine (M.A.Sc. CCP)

Master of Applied Science in Diabetes Care and Patient Education (M.A.Sc. DCPE)

Bachelor of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene (B.A.Sc. DH)

Bachelor of Applied Science in Environmental Health (B.A.Sc. EH)

Bachelor of Applied Science in Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment (B.A.Sc. OHSE)

Bachelor of Applied Science in Paramedicine (B.A.Sc. P)

Bachelor of Applied Science in Pharmacy Technology (B.A.Sc. PT)

Bachelor of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy (B.A.Sc. RT)

Bachelor of Applied Science in Medical Radiography (B.A.Sc. MR)

The University adopts a student-centered learning approach, by providing holistic support services such as: one-on-one tutoring, counselling, international study opportunities, Academic Help Centers and many extra-curricular activities.

Commenting on the establishment of the University H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada added: “The University’s name was chosen by H.H. the Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al -Thani, May God protect him. H.H. wanted a name that conveys the local identity of the University, especially that it is the first National Applied University in Qatar. Science and Technology will become a core differentiator in attracting students and partners, nevertheless the University will offer many programs in various fields. Under the guidance of His Highness, we will manage and develop University of Doha for Science and Technology as a world leading provider of applied education. Our University will offer Applied Masters’ and Bachelor’s degree programs in addition to diplomas. The activities of University of Doha for Science and Technology are meant to achieve human, social and economic development in the country. The University will graduate highly qualified professionals that will lead Qatar towards becoming an advanced society capable of sustainable development, as stated in Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi President UDST said: “This is a natural progression of our educational institution that aims to meet the local needs and further develop its positioning as a world-class University. We have carefully planned our educational approach and our core objectives to benefit our students and the wider community. We will offer workplace training for students to gain a deeper experience in their field of study. We excel at applied research, where we propose innovative solutions to real challenges from within today’s world of work and we have a successful track record of partnering with a broad spectrum of employers and industry leaders to make sure our education meets the needs of today’s market. UDST will lay a strong foundation for further growth, especially that most graduate and postgraduate jobs in our market are structured around entirely hands-on competencies, and by introducing all these Applied Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree programs, we are preparing our students for a lifetime of professional success.”

The University gives research high priority through its Applied Research and Innovation Center that supports research and innovation through strengthening Technical and Vocational learning, policy and practice. The University is developing a five-year research strategy to meet the country's needs. The strategy is aligned with the national research priority areas such as sustainability, food security among others. Furthermore, UDST has a pre-incubation hub launched in partnership with Qatar Development Bank, that assists all entrepreneurial students, alumni to tap into the innovation ecosystem, and a Library that provides thousands of online and offline resources and incorporates group study rooms and study carrels. The Campus offers students a vibrant environment and gives them the chance to join clubs, sports teams and participate in many activities in addition to leadership development opportunities and student employment program. There are male and female facilities that include: fitness rooms, swimming pools, sport & wellness courts and centers, cafeterias, and student lounges.

UDST will continue to offer 2-year and 3-year diplomas in addition to the new programs, all framed within a student-centered approach. UDST will transform the education and work landscape of Qatar, distinguishing itself as a destination in the state for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and a source of talent for a vibrant and growing economy, supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology

The First National Applied University offering applied Bachelor’s degrees and Master’s degrees in addition to certificates and diplomas in various fields. UDST has over 50 programs in the fields of Engineering Technology and Industrial Trades, Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, Continuous Education and development and more. The University is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art training facilities. UDST boasts more than 20 years of experience in Qatar; it started as a College and transformed into a university in 2021. The University is a destination in the state for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Its world-renowned faculty work on developing the students’ skills and helps raise well-equipped graduates that are proudly contributing to a knowledge-based economy and making the Qatar National Vision 2030 a reality.

