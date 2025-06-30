Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — AliExpress, the global marketplace for Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, has announced a partnership with Al Othaim Markets. Beginning in June, AliExpress and Al Othaim Markets will collaborate to offer groceries and household products for online ordering through AliExpress. Customers in Riyadh will have the option to receive their orders within hours or pick them up directly from the store.

AliExpress is experiencing significant growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and has established itself as a leader in cross-border e-commerce. The platform's popularity has steadily increased over the years. As of April 2025, AliExpress is the second most visited retail website in Saudi Arabia, according to Semrush data.

This collaboration leverages Al Othaim Markets’ brick-and-mortar stores and delivery capacities and AliExpress’s online presence and growing popularity in the Saudi market, to enable same-day delivery for consumers in Riyadh central.

The partnership marks a strategic move to address the rapidly growing demand for online grocery orders in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration empowers Al Othaim Markets to meet its ambitious growth targets while delivering a seamless online shopping experience to Saudi consumers. Al Othaim Markets will benefit from AliExpress’s proven technology and expertise in e-commerce as well as its value to online shoppers.

Jim Liu, General Manager of AliExpress GCC, added, “We are thrilled to have Al Othiam and its stores joining AliExpress. Together, we are future-proofing our online capabilities to compete effectively in a dynamic market. This milestone ensures our customers in Riyadh have access to a broader range of products including groceries and household products and enjoy fast, reliable delivery. We’re eager to extend this service to other cities in the near future.”

Al Othaim Markets is one of the largest companies in the Saudi market, specializing in the retail and wholesale trade of food products. The company has successfully expanded its presence across the Kingdom, boasting a total of 410 supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Products available on AliExpress from Al Othaim Markets include personal and home care products, consumer electronics, and canned food and beverages.

Al Othaim Markets and AliExpress are both committed to delivering value, convenience and customer satisfaction, which makes the partnership a natural fit. This collaboration aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to increase modern commerce and e-commerce shares. By leveraging advanced logistics and digital infrastructure. This initiative not only enhances consumer access to online groceries but also accelerates the adoption of technology-driven retail solutions, fostering innovation and contributing to the diversification of the Saudi economy.

About AliExpress:

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 countries and regions. In addition to the English and Arabic versions, the AliExpress platform is available in 14 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.