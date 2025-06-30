Nairobi, Kenya – Hayo, a global innovator in digital solutions, has launched its National Mobile Registry (NMR) platform to help governments in emerging markets to regulate imports and ensure a controlled entry process for mobile devices. The solution identifies and addresses illegal imports, facilitating tax enforcement and boosting tax revenue. This helps governments to bring their national mobile ecosystems under control and implement systems that enhance compliance, protect citizens, and unlock sustainable public revenue.

Based on the latest available data, OECD reports that counterfeit goods accounted for an estimated $467 billion in global trade in 2021, with electronics including mobile devices among some of the top targets. Once deployed, Hayo’s NMR platform sits in the middle of governments and mobile operators to accurately monitor mobile devices and digital taxation requirements.

“Our National Mobile Registry platform enables governments to improve visibility across their country’s mobile ecosystem, capturing new revenue, and ultimately creating a safer and fairer digital landscape,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo. “It enables governments to increase fiscal income, which can be reinvested into local digital economies to benefit citizens, strengthen public services, drive innovation, and support inclusive economic growth. Governments in emerging markets have a massive opportunity in collaborating with mobile operators and using platforms to combat fraud and counterfeit devices.”

Hayo’s NMR platform also aids governments in identifying false device prices, preventing fraud and eliminating counterfeit devices. It monitors and enhances control over imports and tax collection, leading to increased revenue that can be reinvested into local communities. The system is designed for end-to-end automation, with fully configurable options to comply with specific government or authority rules and regulations.

“Every counterfeit device that slips through the cracks represents lost revenue, reduced safety, and a missed opportunity to reinvest in national priorities,” said Ahmed. “By giving governments real-time visibility into what’s entering the country, our NMR platform helps to shut down grey market channels while protecting the entire value chain. We're well positioned to help government officials and regulators identify challenges and opportunities, then take action to meet their digital goals. With more than three decades of experience, we're excited to consult and share our recommendations."

Hayo’s NMR solution architecture contains a device map powered by GSMA, a legal framework for importation within the platform, and registration of personal devices. It is ITU-T compliant and aligned with ITU recommendations addressing counterfeit, stolen, illegal and non-compliant mobile devices, with end-to-end system functionality.

Hayo is a global digital service provider that is unlocking the full potential of communications, transformation and innovation in Africa, the Middle East and around the world. It combines networking, technologies, and digital solutions to deliver on-the-ground innovation that has a positive impact on local people’s lives. It has extensive coverage across the African continent, as well as over 500 service provider relationships globally. Hayo provides bespoke digital solutions for governments, service providers, mobile operators, enterprises, retailers and regulators, spanning voice, SMS, CPaaS, security, IoT and more.

