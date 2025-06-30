Dubai, UAE: MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer, has released new buyer insights from ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina, revealing changing expectations among Dubai’s premium real estate purchasers. Compiled from direct buyer engagements in H1 2025, the analysis provides a snapshot of how high-net-worth individuals (HWNI) are navigating the city’s residential market.

Key Buyer Priorities

The report shows that 65% of buyers emphasized privacy and exclusivity, while 60% identified architectural quality as a key factor influencing their decisions. Location and connectivity were important to 55% of respondents, with 50% focused on long-term investment value. Lifestyle-driven amenities and services ranked as a priority for 45% of buyers. In every case, investors sought insights into capital appreciation potential, underscoring that financial performance remains a core consideration.

Preferred Property Types and Ownership Intent

Demand is strongest for one- and two-bedroom layouts, which offer greater flexibility and are well suited to both personal use and short-term rental strategies. Ownership intent is also becoming increasingly diverse, with one dataset showing 45% of buyers purchasing for self-use, 30% for investment, and 25% opting for a hybrid model. This reflects a rising demand for adaptable property formats that can accommodate diverse buyer needs and lifestyles.

Changing Buyer Demographics

Buyers aged between 40 and 50 still make up the majority of the market from diverse professional backgrounds, including finance, private equity, trading, legal, and healthcare. However, a growing number of younger buyers are entering the market from emerging wealth sectors like technology, digital finance, and crypto industries. This cohort brings different expectations, favoring branded residences, functional layouts, and properties that support mobility and income generation.

Amenities and Lifestyle Features in Demand

More than 85% of buyers asked about amenities during their first conversations, showing strong interest in private outdoor terraces and a mix of wellness and lifestyle features. These include natural green spaces, an ice-spa, padel courts, yoga studios, indoor cinemas, and dedicated kids’ play areas. Although environmental sustainability is not yet a leading motivator, there is a huge appreciation for features that enhance quality of life, such as medical-grade air filtration and ultra-purified water systems, both available at ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina.

Unique Selling Points of ICONIC Residences

Experienced investors who have purchased properties across Dubai were surprised to find a rare offering in ICONIC Residences. It is the only development featuring fully wooden-floor apartments and heated bathrooms, creating a carefully designed microclimate that adds an extra layer of comfort to the living experience.

Speaking on the evolving profile of Dubai’s premium buyer, Michael Belton, the CEO of MERED commented: “Today’s generation of investors is sophisticated and discerning, expecting timeless architecture, wellness integration, and a genuine sense of community. At MERED, we see this as an opportunity to set a new benchmark with projects that speak to ambition, identity, and the way people want to live and invest in their future.”

Purchase Decision Drivers

The analysis highlighted four key motivations that consistently influence final purchase decisions. Around 40% of buyers are most drawn to the architectural quality and design pedigree of the project. Another 30% cite long-term investment value and returns as their primary driver. A further 20% are motivated by lifestyle and the surrounding sense of community, while 10% are focused on the developer’s track record.

As Dubai continues to evolve as a global capital for investment and architecture, MERED’s latest findings confirm a more sophisticated premium buyer who sees property as an extension of lifestyle and legacy. Projects like ICONIC Residences are answering that demand by offering a project that sits at the intersection of performance, personality, and prestige.

