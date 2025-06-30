Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – ejada Systems, the leading provider of digital transformation solutions in Saudi Arabia, has announced a strategic partnership with Huawei, the world’s leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. The partnership aims to develop customized artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enhance the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and empower key sectors.

The collaboration focuses on integrating Huawei’s advanced AI computing infrastructure with ejada’s sector-specific expertise in delivering tailored digital solutions across finance, government, and healthcare. The partnership builds on a strong track record of joint projects and technical integration between the two companies in the ICT sector, reflecting their shared commitment to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and advancing a sustainable digital economy.

An executive meeting was held between Mr. Fawwaz Abu El Nasr, CEO of ejada Systems, and Mr. David Shi, Vice President of the ICT Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei, during which the partnership’s scope and strategic technical priorities were formalized.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Fawwaz Abu El Nasr, CEO of ejada Systems, stated: “Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate the development of localized AI solutions capable of addressing the needs of vital sectors across the Kingdom. We believe AI will be a key pillar of digital transformation, and by combining our domain expertise with Huawei’s capabilities, we are positioned to deliver advanced solutions that improve service efficiency and foster innovation.”

This strategic agreement marks a new milestone in the ongoing collaboration between ejada Systems and Huawei, as both companies work to create tangible impact across Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure and support institutions in their journey toward smarter, more adaptive solutions.

-End-

About ejada

ejada, a leading Information Technology (IT) services provider headquartered in Saudi Arabia, empowers organizations across the Middle East and Africa (MENA) to thrive in today's digital landscape. The Company helps businesses and public-sector entities achieve and maintain a competitive edge through innovative IT solutions and services specifically designed to support their digital transformation journey.

ejada sets itself apart by offering a unique combination of local expertise and global reach combining a locally based, culturally aware workforce with comprehensive cross-industry solutions and strategic