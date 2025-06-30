Dubai United Arab Emirates: Precision Football, the high-performance platform backed by Agon Capital and founded by former professional footballer and UEFA-qualified coach Sonny Cobbs, is celebrating three years of operations. This milestone coincides with a strategic new partnership with the UAE Ministry of Sports, cementing its role as a key player in the country’s long-term sports infrastructure and youth development strategy.

The collaboration, signed earlier this year with Playermaker and the Ministry, formally integrates Precision Football into the UAE’s national scouting, performance tracking, and player development ecosystem. The agreement also includes the rollout of a region-first diploma programme that blends elite athletic training with accredited academic pathways, a model designed to align with global benchmarks for professional sport.

In just three years, Precision has trained more than 7,000 athletes, including Premier League talent and four players now competing with the UAE national women's team. Its 165,000 sq ft Dubai flagship houses FIFA-grade hybrid turf, smart recovery facilities, and one of the most advanced data-driven football analysis centres in the region. Private investment in the venture has exceeded USD $10 million to date.

“This is more than a training centre, it’s a national asset,” said Ryan Hattingh, Group CEO of Agon Capital. “Precision Football represents the kind of investment we believe defines the future of our region: purpose-led, performance-driven, and deeply integrated with national priorities. As the Gulf continues to diversify its economy, there’s a growing appetite for platforms that sit at the intersection of lifestyle, infrastructure, and long-term value. Precision is proof that sports can deliver not just social capital, but real economic return, and that private investment has a critical role to play in building the region’s next generation of talent and opportunity.”

Precision’s proprietary tech stack integrates biometric analytics, cognitive tracking, heat mapping, and decision-tree modelling, capabilities typically only seen at top-tier European clubs. Every pass, sprint, and movement is translated into performance intelligence, giving athletes and scouts unprecedented visibility into real-time progress.

“Coaching today has moved far beyond the ball-and-whistle era. The modern game demands more - more insight, more precision, more accountability, said Sonny Cobbs, Founder and Creator of Precision Football. “At Precision, we combine instinct and experience with data and analysis to develop players in ways that were never possible before. It’s no longer just about what you see on the pitch - it’s about what the data reveals beneath it. That’s where real progress happens.”

Beyond talent, the platform is helping reposition sport as a cornerstone of national development, bridging education, health, and entertainment. While Precision’s technology is elite in standard, it’s fully embedded into its academy and youth development programmes - ensuring that the same tools used to train professionals are also shaping the next generation. It also reflects Agon Capital’s broader strategy of investing in scalable, future-forward lifestyle assets with fast ROI and cultural significance.

With expansion into Saudi Arabia in planning, and additional UAE activations expected in 2026, Precision Football is positioning itself not just as a player development platform, but as a catalyst for the region’s next-generation sports economy.

About Agon Capital

Agon Capital is a family-owned investment group based in the UAE, focused on real estate, hospitality, sports, and digital innovation. Its real estate portfolio includes premium developments across Dubai, including Eden House Za’abeel, a landmark project in partnership with H&H Developments. In hospitality, Agon Capital is known for its fast-growing F&B brands such as Gitano, BCH:CLB, Sailor’s, and Coterie Social & Kitchen. In sports, its Precision Football platform is redefining elite football training and development. Driven by agility, ambition, and purpose, Agon Capital creates lasting impact through creativity and speed to market.

