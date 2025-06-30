DUBAI, UAE – International Financial Advisories Hotels & Resorts (IFA HR) rebrands its asset management division to Trilight Hospitality Asset Management. The new company provides exclusive, value-driven asset management services, designed to help developers, and owners find the right balance with hotel operators and increase property performance and value to owners and developers.

Led by an experienced team of hoteliers, ex-consultants and investment analysts with a proven track record and strong global portfolio, the newly launched Trilight Hospitality Asset Management is already managing 18 hotels, beach clubs, holiday homes, branded residences, food & beverage with over 40 restaurants and restaurant brands, FIFA accredited soccer training facilities, golf courses and more, providing a full spectrum of services designed to maximise asset performance throughout its lifecycle. After successfully managing its own hotel assets for several years, the company has strategically decided to turn this division into an independent organization, now extending its specialised services to other third-party owners.

With strategic offices in Dubai and Lisbon, Trilight Hospitality Asset Management seeks to demonstrate to owners how they can benefit from an engaged professional asset manager who is primarily remunerated through a performance driven model, thereby enhancing ownership value and driving continuous improvement in property value.

Carlos Leal, CEO of Trilight Hospitality Asset Management, comments, “Trilight leverages the expertise of our team, whose experience spans decades, continents, and iconic brands, to deliver unique hospitality asset management services to our clients. Our group has been especially successful in developing mixed-use resorts with hotels and branded residences at the project's core. In fact, we are one of the pioneers in developing branded residences and implementing rental pool programs, fractional ownership, timeshares, and other investment models for individual investors. As part of a larger organization encompassing companies like IFA Hotels and Resorts, United Investments Portugal, Yotel, Serenity Spa, and United Hospitality Management, Trilight aims to be another successful venture of the group."

He added: “Our owner centric approach ensures Trilight is exclusively structured to protect and enhance ownership value, aligned with the vision to truly embody the sum of all parts."

For developers and owners launching projects, especially hotels, mixed-use resorts, and branded residence developments, Trilight Hospitality Asset Management helps facilitate their success by offering a comprehensive list of solutions. This includes everything from concept development, development structuring and direction, construction, brand selection, pre-opening support, hotel inauguration, all operational stages, and ongoing asset management.

“Trilight’s methodology is applied regardless of the project challenges. We firmly believe that every asset is unique and a 'one size fits one’ approach is necessary” says Joao Cravo, VP of Asset Management, Trilight Hospitality Asset Management. “We apply a consistent discipline of financial and KPI-driven analysis, coupled with strategic alignment. While continually adapting business plans to market realities, we are confident that we will add value to owners and developers, and our remuneration model is structured accordingly. This conviction underpins our incentive-fee-based approach: we are truly aligned with owners, we bridge ownership vision with operational execution, unlocking the full financial and strategic potential of each asset under our management.”

Building on Legacy of IFA HR and Al-Bahar Group’s Global Expertise

Trilight capitalizes on the extensive track record of IFA Hotels & Resorts (IFA HR), a worldwide leader in the development of mixed-use hotel and residential resort projects as well as luxury leisure services. IFA HR is strategically focused on solidifying its presence in existing markets by delivering premium products and expanding into residential operating companies for comprehensive property management. It continues to explore strategic acquisitions and partnerships in emerging markets across Europe, Africa, and Asia to diversify and grow its global portfolio.

A member of the Kuwait-based conglomerate Al-Bahar Group, Trilight leverages its parent company’s more than 30 years of global expertise in mixed-use and branded developments. With its global presence across five continents, the group takes pride in its diversified portfolio spanning over 200 companies, maintaining strong presence in financial services, real estate, insurance, and food sectors, while continuing to expand its reach through strategic investments and subsidiaries.

The seasoned international team has successfully worked with several notable global hospitality groups and brands, including Accor’s Fairmont and Mövenpick brands, Sheraton and Luxury Collection by Marriott, VOCO and Vignette Collection by IHG, Wyndham Residences, Hyatt Regency, and Yotel, to name a few.

Current Portfolio

The current portfolio of Trilight Hospitality Asset Management Includes, Fairmont The Palm- Dubai, Th8 Palm Beach Resort, Dubai- Vignette Collection by IHG, Wyndham Residences the Palm- Dubai, Movenpick JLT- Dubai, VOCO Bonnington JLT-Dubai, Riva Beach Club- Palm Jumeirah- Dubai, Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait- Vignette Collection by IHG, Pine Cliffs Hotel, Pine Cliffs Residences, Pine Cliffs Ocean Suites, Pine Cliffs Golf & Country Club, Pine Cliffs Gardens, Pine Cliffs Village and Pine Cliffs Vacation Club- A luxury Collection Resort by Marriott, Sheraton Cascais Hotel and Sheraton Cascais Residences, Hyatt Regency Lisbon, Yotel Porto and an extensive pipeline of properties in transition and opening.