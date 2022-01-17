Dubai, United Arab Emirates - TrinaTracker, a leading tracker manufacturer and business unit of Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (SHA:688599), launches Vanguard 1P single-row tracker at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Vanguard 1P series, fully compatible with ultra-high power modules ranging from 400W to 670W+, further enriches the tracker's application scenarios and upgrades TrinaTracker solutions.

Natalia Cottrino, Senior Key Account Manager at TrinaTracker, presented the new product during a launch ceremony at WFES and was broadcasted on stream.

Vanguard 1P adopts the 1P single-row design and includes technology advantages that guarantee higher reliability, more significant power generation, optimised balance of system (BOS) cost and enhanced adaptability. In addition, the product has been subjected to an extensive wind tunnel test that included dynamic, static and aeroelastic, simulations. The tunnel test was implemented by CPP, one of the wind engineering consultancy leaders worldwide and proved the tracker's stability and reliability under high wind speed.

The tracker's design made Vanguard 1P exceptionally reliable in areas with high dust concentration levels. In addition, the top 5 intelligent cleaning robots manufactures are compatible with the product. As a result, Vanguard 1P guarantees high energy yield in markets like the Middle East characterised by large desert land extension.

Intelligent tracking and high-tech design that guarantees up to 15% more energy yield and reduces installation and O&M costs.

With the cleaning robots assembled in Vanguard 1P, the system's power generation can be enhanced by more than 10% by effectively eliminating sands and dust on modules.

Moreover, the TrinaTracker SuperTrack algorithm delivers an extra yield gain of up to 8%. The patented SuperTrack is featured with two algorithms, among which, the Smart Tracking Algorithm is used to optimise energy production in high diffuse irradiance weather conditions, while the Smart Backtracking Algorithm optimises energy yield when shading is caused by the installation of arrays in irregular terrains

The TrinaTracker patented Spherical Bearing, unique in the market for its three axes of rotation, minimises the structure's stress and deformation and further improve reliability and adaptability in complex terrains. In addition, the bearing provides self-alignment with angle adjustability of 30%, which can correct the installation deviation and reduce failure rate and operation and maintenance costs.

Furthermore, the patented Trina Clamp adds value to Vanguard 1P installations by diminishing installation time by 50%.

The bi-damper system included in Vanguard 1P tracker structure shortens the time of tracker oscillation, prevents the oscillation spread, reduces the dynamic response, and increases the critical wind speed.

Vanguard 1P installations are equipped with the newly patented "Trina Smart Cloud," a unique intelligent monitoring control solution that leads to a smart operation and maintenance (O&M) of the photovoltaic plants.

This SCADA enables reliable and accurate operation across a wide range of weather conditions and increases productivity from preventive diagnosis and O&M suggestions. It provides data online analysis and processing, an alarm protection system and quick remote control and command.

Oscar Aira, Head of Solutions Sales for EMEA at TrinaTracker stated: "We are proud to launch Vanguard 1P in Abu Dhabi since its innovative features particularly cover our clients' needs in the Middle East. Vanguard 1P enriches and strengthen our tracker portfolio and enables us to provide the best tracking solution in every corner of the world."

With Vanguard 1P, TrinaTracker shows one more time that its core DNA is characterised for being pioneering in quality and novelty. The company continuously focuses on offering high-technology solutions that achieve the highest energy yield, the lowest balance of system (BOS) costs, and Levelized cost for its clients. TrinaTracker is the only company in the solar market that offers modules, trackers and intelligent monitoring from a single source.

For more information on Vanguard 1P please visit https://bit.ly/3sEjVJX

About TrinaTracker:

TrinaTracker, a business unit of Trina Solar Ltd. (SHA:688599), is a global solar tracker technology leader focused on providing "state-of-the-art" design solutions tailor-made to any terrain characteristics and weather conditions. With manufacturing hubs in China and Spain, the company has a production capacity of 5 GW. TrinaTracker has more than 7 GW of solar trackers deployed across 40 countries, in which they accurately adapt the solar systems to the characteristics of each site. TrinaTracker is entirely focused on quality and innovation to provide its clients with high-technology solutions that achieve the highest energy yield and lowest BOC costs and LCOE.

For more information about TrinaTracker, please visit https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/trinatracker

