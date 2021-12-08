PHOTO
Metito, a globally leading provider for total intelligent water management solutions, has been awarded the Most Impactful Water Company 2021 by CFI.co - Capital Finance International. Despite the challenging times that were brought about by the evolving Covid-19 pandemic, Metito’s growing impact on water and energy sustainability didn’t waver and this was highlighted in the CFI.co judging panel report.
The Most Impactful Water Company 2021 award celebrates the company that showed the most resilience and tireless efforts towards addressing the pressing challenges of water scarcity and security while growing steadily, opening new markets, providing job opportunities, and upskilling talent to deliver long-term, world-class quality practice, and deliverables.
Metito’s ongoing commitment to support the UN’s SDGs, particularly, goal 6 – clean water and sanitation, goal 7 – affordable and clean energy, goal 11 – sustainable cities and communities, and goal 13 – climate action, were all applauded in the judge’s report reflecting on the impact Metito is having on circular economy and not just the water sector in key markets around the world.
Commenting on this win, Mutaz Ghandour, Metito Chairman and CEO, said; “Metito’s impact goes well beyond the projects we lead across the world. In many areas we are providing a lifeline and making communities more sustainable. I am very proud of our people who are driving this success and fully acknowledge our commitment towards continuous innovation and leading this critical sector by example.”
-Ends-
About Metito:
Metito is a global leader and provider of choice for total intelligent water management solutions with operations covering three business areas: design and build, specialty chemicals, and utilities. With over 60 years of experience, the Group provides customized, comprehensive, and advanced solutions across the full spectrum of its industry; from clean to dirty water; desalination and re-use; industrial solutions (up to hyper pure water); investing into water and wastewater assets; and structuring both Greenfield and Brownfield schemes under project finance structures. The Group also provides custom alternative energy development and management solutions for utilities and corporations looking to uphold sustainable operations through generating clean, emissions-free energy.
Metito successfully developed and executed thousands of projects across the world earning it the trust of market leaders and a reputation for professional excellence. The Group was the first to introduce the reverse osmosis technology for desalination outside the USA in 1972 and the first to pioneer concession contracts with private entities under Build Own Transfer (BOT), Build Own Operate (BOO), and Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) schemes in the Middle East, and under Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreements for bulk surface water supply concessions in Sub Saharan Africa.
The Group is at the forefront of the water and wastewater industry with an impressive project portfolio that includes more than 3000 projects in more than 50 countries managed by over 4000 experienced and talented employees worldwide in strategically located operational offices.
For more information please visit www.metito.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.