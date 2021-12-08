Metito, a globally leading provider for total intelligent water management solutions, has been awarded the Most Impactful Water Company 2021 by CFI.co - Capital Finance International. Despite the challenging times that were brought about by the evolving Covid-19 pandemic, Metito’s growing impact on water and energy sustainability didn’t waver and this was highlighted in the CFI.co judging panel report.

The Most Impactful Water Company 2021 award celebrates the company that showed the most resilience and tireless efforts towards addressing the pressing challenges of water scarcity and security while growing steadily, opening new markets, providing job opportunities, and upskilling talent to deliver long-term, world-class quality practice, and deliverables.



Metito’s ongoing commitment to support the UN’s SDGs, particularly, goal 6 – clean water and sanitation, goal 7 – affordable and clean energy, goal 11 – sustainable cities and communities, and goal 13 – climate action, were all applauded in the judge’s report reflecting on the impact Metito is having on circular economy and not just the water sector in key markets around the world.

Commenting on this win, Mutaz Ghandour, Metito Chairman and CEO, said; “Metito’s impact goes well beyond the projects we lead across the world. In many areas we are providing a lifeline and making communities more sustainable. I am very proud of our people who are driving this success and fully acknowledge our commitment towards continuous innovation and leading this critical sector by example.”

About Metito:

Metito is a global leader and provider of choice for total intelligent water management solutions with operations covering three business areas: design and build, specialty chemicals, and utilities. With over 60 years of experience, the Group provides customized, comprehensive, and advanced solutions across the full spectrum of its industry; from clean to dirty water; desalination and re-use; industrial solutions (up to hyper pure water); investing into water and wastewater assets; and structuring both Greenfield and Brownfield schemes under project finance structures. The Group also provides custom alternative energy development and management solutions for utilities and corporations looking to uphold sustainable operations through generating clean, emissions-free energy.

Metito successfully developed and executed thousands of projects across the world earning it the trust of market leaders and a reputation for professional excellence. The Group was the first to introduce the reverse osmosis technology for desalination outside the USA in 1972 and the first to pioneer concession contracts with private entities under Build Own Transfer (BOT), Build Own Operate (BOO), and Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) schemes in the Middle East, and under Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreements for bulk surface water supply concessions in Sub Saharan Africa.

The Group is at the forefront of the water and wastewater industry with an impressive project portfolio that includes more than 3000 projects in more than 50 countries managed by over 4000 experienced and talented employees worldwide in strategically located operational offices.

For more information please visit www.metito.com

