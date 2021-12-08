Management and legal consultancy, Swiss Group, releases guide to decoding the UAE’s visa landscape amid increased interest in Green, Retirement and Remote Work Visas

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Interest in relocating to the Emirates has witnessed a pronounced uptick in 2021, as professionals from around the world look to take advantage of the UAE Government’s latest raft of innovative visa options.

That’s the assessment of management and legal consultancy Swiss Group, whose clients have been keen to take advantage of increased visa flexibility, the local lifestyle, and the UAE’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic – with fewer restrictions and lower infection rates than the vast majority of global markets.

Michael Lane, Managing Director of Swiss International Legal Consultants Ltd, UAE – a legal entity of Swiss Group – said: “We have definitely experienced stronger diversification of demand during the past 12 months, with numerous clients choosing to pursue the latest visa options as opposed to conventional avenues.

“This trend has been especially noticeable among global entrepreneurs, many of whom have registered their interest in innovations such as the Green Visa and Remote Work Visa,” Lane continued. “We have also witnessed a significant number of enquiries relating to the Golden Visa and Retirement Visa, both of which were launched by the UAE Government in 2018.”

In a bid to support individuals who are considering relocating to the UAE, and who wish to explore residency options, Swiss Group has released an up-to-date guide entitled: Decoding the UAE’s Visa Landscape

Lane explained: “The UAE ranks in the top five best places to live and work globally, according to a recent HSBC study, so it’s hardly surprising that so many people are interested in relocating to the Emirates. However, with so many potential avenues available to the international market, it can sometimes be difficult to know which option is best suited to your personal circumstances.

“The good news is that the UAE Government offers a diverse selection of innovative visas, with something to suit every requirement. What’s more, with almost 50 years of experience in the region, Swiss Group is ideally placed to support its clients through this process – offering personalised guidance to ensure they choose the option that is right for them.”

Decoding the UAE’s Visa Landscape has been written with user-friendliness in mind and is intended to provide a handy overview of the most popular avenues currently on offer to would-be residents.

Anyone who wishes to discuss their visa questions in greater detail, or access bespoke advice based on their personal circumstances, can write to info@swissgroup.ae or visit swissgroup.ae/contact-us.

-Ends-

About Swiss Group

Swiss Group - One Group, Two Companies: The group’s entities, Swiss ILC Services DMCC and Swiss International Legal Consultants Ltd., specialise in corporate and management consulting, accounting services (including VAT handling) and legal advisory. The Group offers a “one-stop approach” for clients interested in setting up a presence in the UAE as a hub for their local, regional and international business development, as well as in optimizing and maintaining existing structures and entities.

Swiss Group provides clients with a wide range of comprehensive and practical advice to navigate the potential legal and administrative pitfalls in the UAE. Under Swiss management, our international team of qualified practitioners, lawyers, accountants and business consultants have been combining expertise and capability with an intimate and profound knowledge of the local requirements in the Middle East since the 1970s.

About Michael Lane

Michael Lane is a Swiss Lawyer and Managing Director of Swiss International Legal Consultants Ltd, a legal consultancy based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and part of Swiss Group. Before his engagement in the United Arab Emirates, he worked for a Swiss corporate law firm and acquired a solid experience and profound knowledge of more than 10 years in international law for the company’s individual and corporate, mostly European and local clients.

