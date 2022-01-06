Umm Al Quwain: Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital (SKGH), Umm Al Quwain, announced renewing the JCI (Joint Commission International) accreditation endorsing the premier hospital’s compliance with international best practices in healthcare quality and patient care.

In a statement, the hospital said it renewed the Triennial Gold seal accreditation from the Joint Commission International based on its rigorous implementation of international standards in quality healthcare, patient safety goals and the 360-degree patient experience making it the only hospital in Umm Al Quwain that has acquired JCI accreditation.

“During the JCI surveyors’ assessment, SKGH hospital showcased a robust series of qualifications in patient safety and quality of care that was benchmarked to global standards. I am very proud and honored of the SKGH team for their relentless efforts towards achieving the JCI accreditation, and to be recognized for their commitment to maintain excellence in all-round healthcare delivery,” said Dr. Sumera Haque, Chief Medical Officer, The Medical Office at Pure Health.

Managed by the New Medical Center Health Care (NMC), Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital, has been established under the patronage of H.H. The President Initiatives.

JCI is the global arm of the US-based Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO), the same body that certifies over 18,000 hospitals in the United States. Over the course of years, JCI has accredited hospitals in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. JCI accreditation is coveted by many hospital facilities and is achieved by following best practices through a deliberate and meticulous process.

JCI accreditation plays a vital role in validating the quality of services provided by hospitals/healthcare facilities delivering excellence and continuous improvement of patient care.

“From a patient perspective, the JCI re-accreditation adds an extra layer of trust to any hospital, assuring their best practices are achieved in safety and quality care, state-of-the-art facilities, and are complemented by highly skilled staff and specialists who were able to maintain the Hospital’s accreditation,” said Mr Liam Duffy, Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital, adding that the hospital is also acclaimed for its outstanding nursing care as well as its sophisticated equipment infrastructure.

