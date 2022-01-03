Riyadh : The Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA) concluded the sixth round of its “Mediation in Commercial Disputes” program. It is the first intensive training program of its kind in Saudi Arabia, and was held in Riyadh and Jeddah in partnership with the International Centre for Dispute Resolution at the American Arbitration Association (ICDR-AAA). The aim is to equip attendees with the knowledge and skills necessary to conduct commercial mediation in accordance with the latest international practices.

The program was presented by international arbitration and mediation expert Dr. Emad Eddien Hussein, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb), Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR) accredited mediator, and member of the ICC Institute of World Business Law. The program was attended by a select group of lawyers, legal counsels, mediators, arbitrators, and individuals with an interest in ADR, representing a number of companies, business sectors, and government actors from the legislative, advisory, engineering, banking, academic, and professional arenas.

Over four consecutive days of intensive training, trainees engaged in mock mediation cases with direction from the instructor to create an integrated simulated experience and transfer the knowledge and skills needed for mediation. The theory portion of the program included familiarization with mediation and the stages of the process, values and ethics, the mediator’s role and skills, and the settlement agreement.

The program was held in the context of the Saudi leadership’s official support of the country’s mediation industry, as demonstrated by Saudi Arabia’s accession to the Singapore Mediation Convention and the incorporation of amicable dispute resolution into the justice system.

The Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration was the first dispute resolution center in Saudi Arabia to develop mediation rules in accordance with the top international standards and practices, and it has partnered with ICDR-AAA since 2016. The SCCA mediator roster includes elite practitioners from around the world with the necessary expertise and competence to handle commercial mediation cases. Dozens of commercial cases filed at the SCCA have been resolved through mediation, with a high settlement rate.

Successful completion of the Mediation in Commercial Disputes program is a requirement to join the SCCA mediator roster. The SCCA will hold additional rounds of training in 2022 and will announce the dates on its website and social media accounts.

-Ends-

