The Saudi British Bank (SABB) was the strategic sponsor of the fifth session of the Riyadh Industrialists Council, which aims to support the development of the industrial sector in the Kingdom and explore the best possible ways to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

During the Council’s activities, His Excellency Eng. Osama Al-Zamil, Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, honored the Saudi British Bank (SABB).

Mr. Yasser Al-Barrak, General Manager Global Corporate and Institutional Banking at SABB, commented: “SABB’s sponsorship of Riyadh Industrialists Council comes within the framework of the Bank’s efforts in supporting various initiatives and events that uphold the achievement of sustainable development, and reflect our deep belief in the positive impact of this event on the future of the industrial sector, one of the main pillars that pack the national economy.

SABB is committed to its role in achieving the goals of Vision 2030 by strengthening its strategic partnerships with government institutions and supporting initiatives and projects aimed at achieving sustainable development, foremost of which is the Financial Sector Development Program to support economic growth and digital transformation.

About Saudi British Bank (SABB):

Saudi British Bank (SABB) is a licensed financial institution licensed by and operating under SAMA supervision and control. SABB was established in 1978G as a Saudi joint stock company. SABB is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

SABB offers integrated financial and banking services including retail banking, corporate banking, investment, private banking and treasury. SABB paid-up capital is SAR 20.5 billion.

