Dubai: The Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC), Dubai, one of the oldest, leading, not-for-profit organization, was again at the forefront in recognizing the large role Retail Industry plays in the UAE’s economy by organizing the first, annual “Retail Conclave” at The Taj Dubai hotel on Jan 12th, 2022.

The focus was to recognize the contribution made by large retail conglomerates and the Dubai government entities in making Dubai a popular retail hub for consumers worldwide. Key retail stalwarts attended the event to discuss the latest industry developments and assessed the impact and opportunities through speeches and panel discussions by the industry heads from different backgrounds and experiences.

LuLu Group was awarded the “Retail Recognition Award” recognizing its huge retail presence not only in the UAE but across the South East Asian region. Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dubai Customs and the Consulate General of India, Dubai were awarded the “Enterprise Support Recognition Award” in recognition of their continued support to the retail industry. Jashanmal Group was awarded the “Legacy Retail Recognition Award” for being one of the oldest retail conglomerates in the region.

Among the key speakers was Mr. Kuruvilla Markose, in which he led the conclave with his stellar speech and spoke extensively on the topic of “Retail Revolution and its global impact”. Markose advised retailers on how they deal with the rise in online commerce by being omnipresent and focusing on “Farming the customers” than “hunting the customers”. Mr. Kuruvilla is the COO for the International Business Division of Titan Company Limited (Tata Group). Titan has been present in the UAE for the past 25 years and has recently expanded into the jewellery segment through their popular jewellery brand Tanishq.

The panel discussion was hosted by Mr. Manoj Abraham Mathew of ZEE TV Group focused on “Digital Disruptions and Emerging Opportunities”. The panelists were industry stalwarts from Retail and Banking sectors discussing wide range of topics from digital transformation to online commerce to bitcoins and crypto currency. The participants included prominent industry leaders like Mr. Abdulla Ajmal (Dy. COO, Ajmal Perfumes), Ashish Punjabi (COO, Jacky’s Group), Deepak Babani (Ex-Executive Vice Chairman, Eros Group), Sachin Wadhwa (MD, Al Futtaim Electronics, Watches and Jewellery), Sivaram Ramakrishnan (EVP – Head of Retail Banking Products, Emirates NBD) and Sethu Ramaswamy (Regional Head, Priority & Premium Banking, (AME/E), Standard Chartered Bank).

Speaking on the success of the event the Chairman of IBPC, Mr. Suresh Kumar said, “The Retail Conclave has immensely helped retailers in expanding their knowledge about the new technologies being implemented in the retail sector. In addition to offering engaging insights on disruptive technologies within retail, the Conclave offered opportunities for meaningful dialogue on how to capitalise on these technologies”. “The Retail Conclave discussed how the digital revolution in the retail industry have also revolutionized the C-suite job functions. Conglomerate leaders would need to good change managers in the future with an eye for technology.”, said, Mr. Dilip Sinha, Secretary General, IBPC. The event was conceptualized, planned, and executed by the Retail, Small and Large Enterprises (RSLE) Focus Group of IBPC led by convener Dr. (CA) Sahitya Chaturvedi. The event started with the National Anthem of both the countries (India & UAE), followed by a welcome speech by Mr. Dilip Sinha, Secretary General, IBPC. Mr. Suresh Kumar, Chairman, IBPC gave the key-note speech, followed by a short speech by Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai where he highlighted the contributions made by legacy Indian retailers for the local economy as well the benefits received by the Indian Retail Markets through their expertise, knowledge etc. The event was attended by industry professionals, subject matter experts and others in large numbers. The event ended with a vote of thanks followed by dinner. Ajmal Perfumes, Tata, LuLu Group, Bank of Baroda and Zee TV were the main sponsors of the event.

