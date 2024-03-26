The UAE is not a wide stretch of desert and constant exhausting heat. Not far from Dubai there are places to relax from the city bustle. And what places! Mountains, ocean, forests. Few who come to Dubai suspect the existence of all this in the UAE, and within easy reach of Dubai.

Mountains

To see the mountains, be sure to go to Hatta (130 km from Dubai). In addition to mountain peaks, you will find wild nature and fresh air. In Hatta, cliffs rise above lakes, forests and date plantations. The area is popular for hiking and mountain biking. You can take a boat ride, admire the landscape, and then look at the city fortress. Also visit an ethnographic village to see how the locals lived and get involved in the local culture.

Ocean

Spend a weekend by the ocean. What could be better? Yes, not far (120 km) from Dubai there is the Indian Ocean. More specifically, Fujairah is the eastern emirate of the UAE. 90 kilometers of white sand coastline. This is also an excellent place for diving. Besides fish and turtles, you can dive into caves here. This place is a great opportunity to combine a beach holiday with a visit to the local museum, ancient forts, and the heritage village. It makes sense to stay overnight. Hotel prices start from about 200 AED. Moreover, all the beaches are owned by hotels. Access to them is free for guests, but for others it costs from 20 AED. This price usually includes a chaise longue, beach umbrella, and use of the toilet. Of course, hotels on the first coastline are in high demand.

Forests

Are there really forests in the UAE? Of course. Mangrove forests to be exact. The forests are located in Kalba (130 km from Dubai), a city in the emirate of Sharjah, on the coast of the Gulf of Oman. Upon arrival, go to the Kalba Conservation Reserve, where the mangroves are located. Here you can go hiking and boating, and there is a picnic area. Don't miss the opportunity to taste fish and seafood. Fishing is very popular in Kalba, so local restaurants offer a wide selection of seafood dishes.

TOP 3 is based on recommendations from Colife Community members. Residents who rent an apartment through Colife regularly get together for different activities (paddle tennis, picnics) and know the best places both in Dubai and beyond. So, recently the Colife Community visited a coffee shop in the middle of the desert called Hidden. You can drink coffee in the desert, it's a new local trend. Also recommended!

Obviously, not too far from Dubai there is everything that many expats who come to Dubai miss. All you have to do is go outside the city. It seems we know how you will spend the next weekend.

Colife Press office