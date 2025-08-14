Wakan Village in Wadi Mistal, the Wilayat of Nakhal in South al Batinah Governorate, received 27,428 visitors from January to July 2025, compared to 24,093 visitors during the same period in 2024, according to official statistics.

Dr. Al-Mu'tasim Nasser Al-Hilali, Director of Heritage and Tourism in South Al Batinah Governorate, said that the village's diverse tourist attractions have established it as a year-round sustainable destination.

He noted that summer tourism peaks due to the village's mild climate and seasonal fruit harvests, which begin with apricots in June, followed by peaches, then figs and pomegranates in July, and three varieties of local grapes (Al-Maqdmani, Al-Malasi, and sour grapes) in August.

The recent opening of “View Wakan” café, the village’s third café, has further boosted visitor numbers, especially on weekends and official holidays.

The village offers experiences such as mountain stays at its guesthouse and hiking along ancient agricultural and mountain trails, which have become popular among international adventurers.

Wakan also features several historical landmarks, including an ancient mosque, old neighborhoods, and agricultural terraces dating back hundreds of years.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).