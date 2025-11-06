Dubai, UAE: Cicero & Bernay (C&B), a leading MENA communication advisory, has unveiled its MENA ESG Report 2025, a regional study examining how companies across the Middle East and North Africa are responding to rising expectations around environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

The UAE continues to set the regional benchmark for ESG practices, according to C&B’s newly released study. The findings highlight that 60% of UAE companies now address all three ESG pillars simultaneously, reinforcing the country’s leadership in embedding sustainable development at every level of business.

As the nation advances towards UAE Net Zero 2050 and the We the UAE 2031 Vision, companies are moving beyond compliance to cultivate measurable impact. The report also found that 71% of UAE enterprises actively involve employees in ESG activities, with 67% supporting volunteering programmes that feed into corporate sustainability goals.

“We’re seeing the conversation turn into action,” said Ahmad Itani, Founder and CEO of C&B. “What stands out in this year’s report is how companies are linking ESG to tangible business outcomes. It’s proof of real momentum, and that’s a positive sign for the region.”

The MENA ESG Report 2025 draws on responses from 361 C-suite executives and senior executives from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan. Over the past half-decade, the report has tracked the shift from ad hoc CSR initiatives to ESG as a core part of corporate identity, stakeholder engagement, risk mitigation, and long-term value creation.

A snapshot of this year’s findings highlights the growing link between ESG and commercial outcomes. 74% of executives now say ESG directly influences brand value, marking a shift from treating it as a moral obligation to viewing it as a source of competitive differentiation.

More than 52% of firms report actively supporting all three ESG pillars in equal measure. Looking ahead, 83% of respondents predict their ESG strategies for next year will prioritise the social pillar, moving beyond earlier environmental-focused efforts. This evolution reflects growing stakeholder pressure for tangible, evidence-based ESG actions.

While ESG adoption continues to advance, communication efforts remain inconsistent. Just 32% of executives say their organisations share structured updates. With a broader mix of stakeholders involved, clearly and consistently explaining ESG activity is becoming increasingly important.

Tariq Al Sharabi, Managing Director of C&B, stated: “This report is designed to help business leaders, communicators, and policymakers uncover meaningful insights and ask sharper questions. For us, it’s about offering clarity and supporting a more connected and confident ESG ecosystem across the Middle East and North Africa.”

Now in its fifth consecutive edition, the report began as an effort to encourage corporate social responsibility (CSR) and has evolved into a tool for tracking ESG maturity across the region. It offers country-specific analysis that charts the shift from philanthropy and sponsorships to data-led, long-term business priorities.

The path forward calls for embedding ESG into every layer of the business - from strategic planning to day-to-day workflows. With ESG entering the lexicon of business and operations, corporate groups must ensure internal alignment and fluency across departments.

The full report is now available to download at https://ciceroandbernay.com/

About Cicero & Bernay:

Founded in 2005, Cicero & Bernay (C&B) is a communication advisory with a presence in 35 countries, recognised for its cultural fluency and expertise in transforming global perspectives into strategies built for the region. Its team of strategists, communication advisors, designers, and analysts thrives on turning complex briefs into stories that resonate with both public institutions and private enterprise.

Partners value the consultancy’s hands-on style, with ethical, practical counsel delivered alongside them rather than from a distance. That approach has earned international recognition, including a Stevie Award and two Guinness World Records. Guided by clarity, credibility, empathy, adaptability, and purpose, and united under the tagline Empowered by Facts, C&B continues to grow as an advisor defined by care, curiosity, and impact.

Learn more at https://ciceroandbernay.com/