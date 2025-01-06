Muscat, Oman – Strategy consulting firm TransformationX in collaboration with The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) has released a landmark report titled "Resilient by Design: Anti-Fragile Supply Chains for a Transforming GCC." This report sheds light on the crucial need for supply chain resilience amidst the increasing complexities and disruptions faced by industries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

A Timely Call for Resilience

With inputs from over 50 leaders across the GCC’s leading chemical companies and insights from 11 CEOs and supply chain leaders, the report provides a strategic roadmap to navigate challenges such as trade route blockages, geopolitical conflicts, and technological vulnerabilities. As highlighted in the report, 74% of surveyed leaders prioritize supply chain resilience as a key strategic goal.

“The resilience of supply chains is no longer just about surviving disruptions—it’s about thriving through them and building a competitive edge,” says Arun Bruce, CEO of TransformationX who has co-authored the report, highlighting that “This report offers actionable insights and proven frameworks to empower GCC industries.”

Key Highlights of the Report

Critical Risks: From geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict to cybersecurity threats and climate-induced disruptions, the report identifies the most pressing risks to supply chains in the region.

From geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict to cybersecurity threats and climate-induced disruptions, the report identifies the most pressing risks to supply chains in the region. Resilience Framework: A comprehensive five-pillar framework—spanning visibility, flexibility, risk processes, collaboration, and organizational culture—provides GCC businesses with robust strategies to mitigate risks and build resilience.

A comprehensive five-pillar framework—spanning visibility, flexibility, risk processes, collaboration, and organizational culture—provides GCC businesses with robust strategies to mitigate risks and build resilience. Anti-Fragility Insights: Introducing the concept of anti-fragility, the report explores how organizations can evolve to not only withstand disruptions but also capitalize on them for long-term growth.

Introducing the concept of anti-fragility, the report explores how organizations can evolve to not only withstand disruptions but also capitalize on them for long-term growth. Global Best Practices: Case studies from global leaders like Apple, Walmart, and IKEA, alongside regional pioneers such as Almajdouie, SABIC, Tasnee, Bahri, GPIC, Nadec, EQUATE and MSC illustrate successful strategies for overcoming supply chain challenges.

Actionable Roadmap for Businesses

The report offers practical guidance for GCC companies to transition from traditional supply chain models to resilient and anti-fragile systems and serves as a vital resource for businesses aiming to navigate uncertainties and drive innovation. For more information, download the full report at : https://shorturl.at/0BJOO

About TransformationX

TransformationX is a GCC grown strategy consulting firm specializing in supply chains, operations, and digital transformation. Trusted by industry leaders across sectors, TransformationX is dedicated to helping businesses navigate complexities, mitigate risks, and drive sustainable growth through tailored strategies and resilient operational models.

About GPCA

The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association represents the downstream hydrocarbon industry in the GCC. With a commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation, GPCA drives thought leadership and best practices across the industry.

Contact:

Nidhi Dorairaj

nidhid@transformationx.com