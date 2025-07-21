Saudi Arabia's global reputation has seen a significant positive transformation, according to CARMA's 5th Edition of the Kingdom Reputation Report. The report indicates a notable increase in positive sentiment and a decline in negative media coverage, largely attributed to the country's Vision 2030 initiatives, economic diversification, and growing soft power.

The latest insights from CARMA’s Report include:

A Surge in Positive Global Sentiment

Positive mainstream media coverage of Saudi Arabia increased by 25% in 2024, compared to the previous year.

Since 2020, negative media coverage has declined by 55%, signaling a decisive reputational shift. CARMA’s survey, encompassing respondents from the UK, the USA, India, Singapore, and Russia, revealed that 59% expressed positive sentiment towards Saudi Arabia. Additionally, 37% of respondents reported that their views have become more favourable over the past 12 months.

Vision 2030 Shaping The Narrative

Vision 2030 dominated international discourse in 2024, directly tying into 60% of all global media coverage about Saudi Arabia, the highest share recorded to date. For the first time since 2020, coverage of Saudi Arabia’s economic and social transformation under Vision 2030 has outpaced political discourse.

Events, Tourism and Entertainment Drive Global Interest

Media coverage of Saudi Arabia’s economy rose by 77% in 2024, driven by events like the Future Investment Initiative (FII)LEAP tech conference, and World Defense Show.

Tourism and entertainment media coverage increasing by 60% compared to 2023, representing a strong rebound and highlighting Saudi Arabia’s growing appeal as a destination.

While overall media volume on sports decreased by 7%, it still accounts for 11% of all media coverage, maintaining its significant influence.

High profile sports events, such as the announcement of hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup, continue to generate headlines and build international connections.

Influencing the Influencers

Influential figures like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, MrBeast, and Elon Musk amplified engagement through their posts, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s evolving cultural, sporting, and entertainment landscape.

Saudi Arabia’s leadership emerged as influential figures in global media, widely portrayed in a positive light for driving transformative reforms, advancing landmark mega-projects, and deepening regional diplomacy.

The public survey found that 59% of respondents were interested in visiting Saudi Arabia, 60% would consider doing business there, and52% were open to working in the Kingdom.

CARMA's report, which utilizes AI analysis, sentiment tracking, human interpretation, and considers international media, influential social voices, multi-market public surveys, and AI-driven search trends, provides a comprehensive view of Saudi Arabia's evolving perception.

This shift reflects global recognition of Saudi Arabia's determined efforts toward economic, social, and cultural reinvention.

About CARMA

Expertly helping PR and communications professionals demonstrate the value of their work, CARMA collaborates with both global brands and local organisations across a diverse range of industries. CARMA equips PR and communications professionals with the data, insights, and context needed to make better-informed business decisions.Our technology provides the most comprehensive monitoring of print, broadcast, online and social media in every continent, across 130+ content partners and 100+ languages. Discover CARMA’s suite of solutions, our team, and the work we do. www.carma.com

Joumana El Tarabulsi

Group Account Director, Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy

Email: Joumana@cbpr.me

Ahmed Dahduli

Managing Director, CARMA – Riyadh

Email: ahmed.dahduli@carma.com

For inquiries and more information, please contact