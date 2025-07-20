Oxford Business Group examines long-term investment strategies in The Report: Qatar 2025 as research begins for the 2026 editionDoha, July 2025: Qatar’s efforts to accelerate economic diversification, deepen its digital capabilities and enhance sustainability form the central focus of The Report: Qatar 2025, the latest research publication by global research and advisory firm Oxford Business Group (OBG).

The report explores how the country is leveraging its strong economic fundamentals and vast energy wealth to stimulate growth across high-potential non-oil sectors. Guided by the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), Qatar is prioritising strategic investment in logistics, manufacturing, ICT and sustainable technologies, while maintaining its global leadership in LNG production. New legal frameworks supporting 100% foreign ownership and targeted incentives are further reinforcing the country’s status as a regional hub for innovation, trade and finance.

Economic Resilience and Continued Growth Momentum

The launch of The Report: Qatar 2025 marks the start of research for The Report: Qatar 2026, underscoring the country's sustained economic momentum and ongoing transformation. Qatar's economic resilience is demonstrated by robust performance indicators, with the non-oil sector contributing significantly to GDP growth while diversification efforts continue to gain traction across key industries.

Recent statistics reflect Qatar's economic strength, with consistent expansion in education, ICT, and services sectors, alongside maintained fiscal stability despite global economic uncertainties. The country's strategic approach to balancing hydrocarbon revenues with investment in future-ready sectors has positioned it as a model of economic diversification in the region.

The publication includes a detailed analysis of Qatar's digital transformation drive and national AI agenda, spotlighting the country's first Arabic-language large language model and the introduction of policy frameworks such as the Digital Agenda 2030. The report also reviews the role of the financial sector in supporting economic expansion, with insights into banking resilience and fintech partnerships, as well as developments in capital markets, including new ESG-focused offerings and efforts to attract international investors.

Additional coverage is dedicated to the country's long-term infrastructure plans and visitor economy, with assessments of policies aimed at developing the transport and logistics sector, alongside the expansion of tourism offerings and cultural infrastructure. Qatar's progress in diversifying its economic base is illustrated by consistent growth in education, ICT and services.

Geopolitical Leadership and Global Partnerships

Qatar's resilience on the global stage is further underscored by its growing role as a geopolitical mediator and advocate for diplomacy. As the country continues to invest in future-ready sectors and global partnerships, its ability to navigate both economic and geopolitical complexity will remain a defining strength going forward. This dual capacity—combining economic transformation with diplomatic leadership—reinforces Qatar's position as a strategic partner for international investors and governments alike.

Commenting on the findings, Fernanda Braz, OBG's Country Director in Qatar, said the report captures a key period in Qatar's development story, marked by sustained policy implementation and sectoral expansion.

"The research confirms that Qatar is steadily advancing towards its diversification targets, with key industries showing strong momentum. This is supported by ongoing regulatory reform, digital innovation and a long-term approach to sustainable development. As we begin research for The Report: Qatar 2026, we're seeing continued evidence of the country's economic resilience and adaptive capacity in an evolving global landscape," she said.

Oliver Cornock, OBG's Editor-in-Chief, added that the country's ability to maintain macroeconomic stability while investing in structural transformation continues to set it apart in the region.

"Qatar's efforts to strike a balance between leveraging hydrocarbons and investing in long-term growth sectors are positioning it as a competitive and forward-looking economy. Our report outlines how policy direction and strategic clarity are reinforcing investor confidence. The ongoing reforms and diversification efforts we're documenting for our upcoming 2026 research demonstrate Qatar's commitment to building a resilient, future-ready economy," Cornock said.

The Report: Qatar 2025 features exclusive interviews with Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, Governor of the Qatar Central Bank; Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President & CEO of QatarEnergy; Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry; and Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport.

The publication has been produced following in-country research by OBG's team of analysts and is available in print and online at: https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/reports/qatar/2025-report/

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products – Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

For more information, please contact:

Marc-André de Blois

Director of PR and Video Content, Oxford Business Group

E-mail: mdeblois@oxfordbusinessgroup.com

802 Publishing Pavilion, Production City

PO Box 502 659 Me’aisem First Dubai UAE

th Floor 105 Victoria Street

London SW1E 6DT

Register to receive our Economic Updates: oxfordbusinessgroup.com/register