Dubai’s real estate market has shown exceptional growth in 2025, driven by unprecedented milestones. The robust demand, population growth, and influx of high-net-worth individuals are fuelling the property prices and rental rates. Both the residential and commercial real estate showed strong performance.

Key Highlights

275,442 transactions (including sales, mortgages, and gifts)

AED 919.01 billion value (including sales, mortgages, and gifts)

Approximately 203,000 residential sales

134,467 off-plan sales

According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the real estate sector has recorded 214,912 transactions in sales, valued at AED 682.5 billion. This reflects an 18.86% increase in volume and 30.7% growth in value. This performance demonstrates steady market growth and strong investor confidence in the Emirate. The total gift transactions were 9,556, valued at AED 57.25 billion, while the mortgage transactions reached 50,974, valued at AED 179.26 billion.

Dubai Real Estate by Property Type

Property Type Total Sales in 2024 Total Sales Value in 2024 Total Sales in 2025 % increase from 2024 Apartment 142,113 AED 264 billion ~ 170,444 19.94% Villa 31,224 AED 169 billion ~ 32,870 5.27% Commercial 4,304 AED 9.7 billion ~ 6,018 39.82% Plot 4,048 AED 80.9 billion ~ 4,411 8.97%

With flexible payment plans, affordable entry, and strong potential for high rental yields and strong capital appreciation, apartments remain attractive to investors and homebuyers.

Residential Real Estate Market

Dubai’s property market has recorded approximately 203,000 residential sales, representing a 17.34% increase from 2024. Off-plan properties dominated the market, with a 62.6% share of total transactions. Total off-plan sales are 134,623, valued at approximately AED 293 billion. The off-plan properties cater to buyers and investors looking for modern design, top-tier amenities, premium finishes, smart home features, and strong capital appreciation.

According to Shireen Khan, CEO of Kelt and Co Realty, “Dubai’s real estate market has shown unprecedented growth in 2025. This upward trend reflects stable activity from both end-users and investors. As we move into 2026, the growth is expected to accelerate due to the growing population, increasing demand for residential and commercial spaces, and lucrative investment opportunities.”

Top Performing Areas by Volume in 2025

The following areas have shown unprecedented performance in 2025:

Area Total Sales Volume Jumeirah Village Circle 18,773 Business Bay 13,244 Dubai Land Residence Complex 7,965 Dubai Investment Park Second 7,190 Madinat Al Matar 7,146

Top Performing Areas by Value in 2025

Here are the areas with remarkable sales value in 2025 in Dubai:

Area Total Value in AED Business Bay AED 38.3 billion Jumeirah Village Circle AED 24.5 billion Al Yelayiss 1 AED 23.8 billion Dubai Investment Park Second AED 23.2 billion Palm Jumeirah AED 21.4 billion

Mortgage Market Performance

The mortgage market continued its upward momentum in 2025. The market closed 50,974 deals, marking an increase of 22.5% from 2024. The mortgage values reached AED 179.26 billion, a 4.5% YoY decrease.

Best Projects Sold in 2025

The best apartment projects sold in 2025 include:

Project Volume Value Binghatti Skyrise 2,671 AED 4.2 billion Sobha Solis 2,066 AED 2.54 billion Binghatti Elite 1,690 AED 1.08 billion Skyvue 1,620 AED 3.7 billion Sobha Orbis 1,529 AED 2 billion

The best villa projects sold in 2025 include:

Project Volume Value Reportage Village 1 729 AED 981 million The Valley - Vindera 536 AED 1.93 billion Grand Polo - Equiterra 420 AED 1.7 billion La Tilia at Villanova Phase 2 406 AED 1.33 billion La Tilia at Villanova Phase 1 398 AED 1.3 billion

Most Expensive Projects Sold in 2025

Most expensive apartment projects sold this year include:

Bugatti Residences by Binghatti - AED 550 million

Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay - AED 203 million

Aman Residences Dubai - AED 174 million

Peninsula Dubai Residences - Tower 1 - AED 170 million

Bulgari Lighthouse Dubai - AED 155.8 million

Given below are the most expensive villas sold in 2025:

A villa in Emirates Hills - AED 425 million

A villa in Palm Jumeirah - AED 300 million

Jumeirah Second - AED 250 million

The World - AED 200 million

MBR District 1 - AED 110 million

Shireen Khan added, “With transparent regulations, long-term visas, and the development of cutting-edge infrastructure, investors’ confidence is increasing in Dubai’s real estate market. This has developed a favourable environment for both local and international investors, allowing them to benefit from strong capital appreciation and high rental yields.”

