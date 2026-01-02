A new study from Mayo Clinic underscores the widespread impact of menopause symptoms on midlife women and raises concern that most are navigating this stage of life without medical care to help manage those challenges.

The study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, was based on responses from nearly 5,000 women ages 45-60 who were surveyed across four Mayo Clinic primary care locations. More than 3 out of 4 respondents experienced menopause symptoms, with many reporting substantial effects on daily life, work productivity and overall well-being.

Despite the availability of safe and effective treatment options, Mayo Clinic researchers found that menopause symptoms remain underrecognized, undertreated and inadequately addressed in the health care system.

Severe symptoms affect daily life, yet few women seek care or receive treatment

More than one-third (34%) of women who were surveyed reported moderate to very severe symptoms. Sleep disturbances and weight gain were among the most common issues reported by more than half of participants.

The most striking finding was that more than 80% of the women who responded to the survey did not seek medical care for their menopause symptoms. While many women said they preferred to manage symptoms on their own, others said that they were too busy or unaware that effective treatments exist. Only about 1 in 4 women were receiving any treatment for menopause symptoms at the time of the survey.

"Menopause is universal for women at midlife, the symptoms are common and disruptive, and yet, few women are receiving care that could help them," says lead author Ekta Kapoor, M.B.B.S., an endocrinologist and menopause specialist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. "This gap has real consequences for women's health and quality of life, and it's time we address it more proactively."

Without proper treatment, menopause symptoms can negatively affect sleep, mood, cognition, and productivity at work and at home. The findings underscore the importance of healthcare professionals proactively identifying and managing menopause symptoms in patients who may be struggling with them, the authors said.

Researchers call for proactive care strategies and new tools to close the treatment gap

The study noted that women often do not voluntarily mention concerns about menopause symptoms to their healthcare professional. Mayo Clinic researchers emphasize the need for strategies that destigmatize menopause care and make it more visible and accessible. Efforts are underway to develop questionnaires, digital tools and smartphone apps that help women identify symptoms, learn about treatment options and have more productive discussions with their primary care professionals.

"Our goal is to educate women and healthcare professionals about menopause," Dr. Kapoor says. "By making it easier to recognize and understand symptoms, we can close the gap between need and care and help midlife women live healthier, more fulfilling lives."

Review the study for a complete list of authors, disclosures and funding. A video of Dr. Kapoor discussing the findings is available.