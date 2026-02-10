Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is moving into a new phase of Vision 2030, with the emphasis shifting from policy development to delivering tangible economic outcomes, according to The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025, launched by Oxford Business Group (OBG). As non-oil activities now account for more than half of GDP, the Kingdom’s next stage of transformation is being driven by institutional reform, foreign investment and productivity-enhancing sectors, positioning Saudi Arabia for sustained, diversified growth.

The report finds that Saudi Arabia’s economy in 2025 reflects a decisive move towards value creation, underpinned by rising private sector participation, expanding tourism activity, deepening capital markets and rapid digital adoption. Foreign direct investment continues to grow, supported by legislative modernisation, improved investor protections and the expansion of special economic zones. The financial system remains resilient, bolstered by strong regulation and sovereign credit upgrades, while disciplined fiscal management prioritises sectors such as logistics, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and technology.

The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025 provides in-depth analysis of institutional consolidation under Vision 2030 and the continued expansion of non-oil GDP, alongside coverage of the Kingdom’s ambition to build a data-driven economy through artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital governance. The report also examines Saudi Arabia’s multi-pathway energy transition, including renewables, water efficiency and privatisation, record activity across equity and debt markets, and efforts to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub through infrastructure investment and digital integration.

The publication features key interviews with senior policymakers and industry leaders, including Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services; Majid Al Hogail, Minister of Municipalities and Housing; HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies; Stephen Groff, Governor of the National Development Fund; and Ahmed Al Suwaiyan, Governor of the Digital Government Authority.

Commenting on the launch, Oliver Cornock, Editor-in-Chief at Oxford Business Group, said Saudi Arabia’s economic momentum is increasingly defined by execution and scale.

“As Vision 2030 matures, the emphasis has shifted towards strengthening institutions, raising productivity and unlocking value across non-oil sectors. Our research highlights how regulatory reform, capital market development and digital transformation are reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s long-term investment appeal,” he noted.

Busra Karacadag, OBG’s Country Director for Saudi Arabia, said the report reflects the depth and breadth of economic change underway.

“Saudi Arabia has reached a stage where reforms are translating into measurable outcomes, particularly in investment flows, private sector growth and sector diversification. The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025 captures how consolidation under Vision 2030 is creating durable opportunities across the economy,” she added.

The Report: Saudi Arabia 2025 forms part of Oxford Business Group’s ongoing economic research on the ground in the Kingdom. The publication draws on more than six months of research conducted by a team of OBG analysts based in Saudi Arabia and includes macroeconomic analysis, sector-by-sector assessments and interviews with senior public and private sector stakeholders. The report was produced with the support of Al Jamhor Law as Legal Partner and Alwaleed Philanthropies as partner for the philanthropy chapter.

The report is now available online and in print: https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/reports/saudi-arabia/2025-report/

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products – Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

For more information, please contact:

Marc-André de Blois

Director of PR and Video Content, Oxford Business Group

E-mail: mdeblois@oxfordbusinessgroup.com

802 Publishing Pavilion, Production City

PO Box 502 659 Me’aisem First Dubai UAE

6th Floor 105 Victoria Street

London SW1E 6DT