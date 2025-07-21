Dubai, UAE – With cyberattacks rising sharply against government institutions, utilities, and national infrastructure worldwide, Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, is urging public sector entities across the Gulf and beyond to adopt stronger hardware-level data protection strategies.

Recent high-profile breaches and espionage attempts have underscored the region’s vulnerability, especially in sectors handling sensitive or classified data. According to the State of the UAE Cybersecurity Report 2024 by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, ransomware attacks in the UAE surged by 32% year-over-year, reflecting growing pressure on public digital infrastructure. Similarly, the Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Report 2024 from Foresiet reported a 35% increase in cyberattacks, particularly targeting the Kingdom’s financial, government, and energy sectors, with ransomware and phishing among the most prevalent threats. With growing digitization, mobile data handling, and geopolitical risk, the stakes for protecting information assets have never been higher.

“In today’s climate, data isn’t just operational, it’s sovereign,” said Antoine Harb, Team Leader Middle East at Kingston Technology. “When state institutions are targeted, the integrity of national systems, citizen privacy, and geopolitical stability are all at stake. Effective data protection has moved from being an IT best practice to a matter of national resilience.”

Kingston Technology is advocating for the adoption of FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certified hardware-encrypted storage, the highest internationally recognized standard for cryptographic device security. Unlike software-based encryption, hardware encryption delivers robust, tamper-evident protection, particularly critical in environments where data moves between facilities, field units, or is exposed to uncontrolled networks.

Among Kingston’s offerings is the IronKey™ D500S, a U.S. assembled device that meets both FIPS 140-3 Level 3 and TAA compliance standards. Already in use by defense and intelligence agencies globally, the device is designed for environments where failure to protect data can have national consequences.

“Security isn’t about the tools, it’s about the decisions behind them,” added Harb. “It starts with policy, training, and risk-based planning. Devices like the IronKey are essential enablers, but leadership, standards, and strategic foresight come first.”

To support government IT leaders, Kingston also offers its Ask an Expert program, providing advisory support on compliance alignment, secure data mobility, and best practices for endpoint protection.

With cyber threats now recognized by the World Economic Forum as a top-tier global risk, Kingston Technology reiterates its call for public institutions to build cyber-resilient ecosystems rooted in trusted hardware, policy clarity, and continuous vigilance.

About Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP

Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP and Kingston Technology Company, Inc., are part of the same corporate group (“Kingston”). Kingston is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products. From big data to IoT devices, including laptops, PCs, and wearable technology, Kingston Technology is dedicated to delivering top-tier product solutions, service, and support. Trusted by leading PC manufacturers and global cloud providers, we value our long-term partnerships that help us evolve and innovate. We ensure every solution meets the highest standards by prioritising quality and customer care. At every step, we listen, learn, and engage with our customers and partners to deliver solutions that make a lasting impact. To learn more about Kingston Technology and our “Built on Commitment” vision, visit Kingston.com.

