Riyadh: The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, has released a report titled "Invest in Coastal Tourism," which highlights the crucial role of coastal tourism in driving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The report outlines the sector’s contributions to diversifying the national economy, attracting investments, generating new income sources, and creating employment opportunities. It further emphasizes the importance of protecting the marine environment to ensure its sustainability for future generations.

SRSA aims to develop a thriving coastal tourism sector in the Red Sea, contributing approximately 85 billion riyals to the GDP by 2030, capturing 30% of the Kingdom’s leisure tourism and 40% of total entertainment spending, attracting 19 million tourists, and generating more than 210,000 jobs.

This effort aligns with SRSA’s mandates, which include encouraging investment in navigational and marine tourism activities while offering administrative, technical, and advisory support to all investors, particularly small and medium enterprises. It thereby promotes these activities to enhance the coastal tourism sector and position the Red Sea as a compelling global destination.

In line with its recent initiatives, SRSA is dedicated to providing a unique experience for tourists in the Red Sea, fostering an attractive investment environment, setting model infrastructure standards, and creating prestigious coastal tourism destinations. It aims to achieve sustainable tourism and effective governance within the coastal tourism system.

To view the report: Click here